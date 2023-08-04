FACT SHEET: How Many More Seniors in Every County Will Qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Under Governor Shapiro’s Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program, making good on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors during his campaign and in his budget address to ease the burden of rising costs. Under HB 1100, which mirrors Governor Shapiro’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify, and many of the 400,000 seniors who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

This is the first time the program has been expanded since 2006 and the rebate amounts and income limits will increase with inflation, so no senior becomes ineligible just because their Social Security payment increased.

The new law:

Increases the income cap from $35,000 to $45,000 for homeowners

for homeowners Increases the income cap from $15,000 to $45,000 for renters

for renters Automatically increases the income cap to grow with inflation , beginning in claim year 2024

, beginning in claim year 2024 Increases the maximum rebate from $650 to $1,000

Read below to see a breakdown by county of new beneficiaries of the PTRR program under Governor Shapiro’s expansion.

County Additional Number of Eligible Beneficiaries Because of Governor Shapiro’s PTRR Expansion* Adams County 1,300 Allegheny County 16,500 Armstrong County 1,500 Beaver County 3,200 Bedford County 1,100 Berks County 5,700 Blair County 2,900 Bradford County 1,100 Bucks County 4,500 Butler County 2,400 Cambria County 3,500 Cameron County 100 Carbon County 1,200 Centre County 1,200 Chester County 2,300 Clarion County 800 Clearfield County 1,800 Clinton County 800 Columbia County 1,200 Crawford County 1,800 Cumberland County 2,300 Dauphin County 3,300 Delaware County 4,300 Elk County 700 Erie County 4,800 Fayette County 3,300 Forest County 100 Franklin County 2,200 Fulton County 300 Greene County 600 Huntingdon County 900 Indiana County 1,600 Jefferson County 1,000 Juniata County 500 Lackawanna County 3,900 Lancaster County 5,700 Lawrence County 1,800 Lebanon County 2,100 Lehigh County 4,500 Luzerne County 6,000 Lycoming County 2,200 McKean County 900 Mercer County 2,400 Mifflin County 1,200 Monroe County 1,800 Montgomery County 5,000 Montour County 300 Northampton County 3,700 Northumberland County 2,200 Perry County 600 Philadelphia County 20,300 Pike County 500 Potter County 400 Schuylkill County 3,200 Snyder County 700 Somerset County 1,900 Sullivan County 100 Susquehanna County 600 Tioga County 800 Union County 600 Venango County 1,200 Warren County 700 Washington County 3,200 Wayne County 800 Westmoreland County 6,900 Wyoming County 400 York County 5,600 Total 173,000 *These estimates used state-level data from the US Census Bureau.

For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

