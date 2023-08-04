Submit Release
FACT SHEET: How Many More Seniors in Every County Will Qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Under Governor Shapiro’s Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program, making good on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors during his campaign and in his budget address to ease the burden of rising costs. Under HB 1100, which mirrors Governor Shapiro’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify, and many of the 400,000 seniors who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

This is the first time the program has been expanded since 2006 and the rebate amounts and income limits will increase with inflation, so no senior becomes ineligible just because their Social Security payment increased.

The new law:

  • Increases the income cap from $35,000 to $45,000 for homeowners
  • Increases the income cap from $15,000 to $45,000 for renters
  • Automatically increases the income cap  to grow with inflation, beginning in claim year 2024
  • Increases the maximum rebate from $650 to $1,000

Read below to see a breakdown by county of new beneficiaries of the PTRR program under Governor Shapiro’s expansion. 

  County   Additional Number of Eligible Beneficiaries Because of Governor Shapiro’s PTRR Expansion* 
Adams County 1,300
Allegheny County 16,500
Armstrong County 1,500
Beaver County 3,200
Bedford County 1,100
Berks County 5,700
Blair County 2,900
Bradford County 1,100
Bucks County 4,500
Butler County 2,400
Cambria County 3,500
Cameron County 100
Carbon County 1,200
Centre County 1,200
Chester County 2,300
Clarion County 800
Clearfield County 1,800
Clinton County 800
Columbia County 1,200
Crawford County 1,800
Cumberland County 2,300
Dauphin County 3,300
Delaware County 4,300
Elk County 700
Erie County 4,800
Fayette County 3,300
Forest County 100
Franklin County 2,200
Fulton County 300
Greene County 600
Huntingdon County 900
Indiana County 1,600
Jefferson County 1,000
Juniata County 500
Lackawanna County 3,900
Lancaster County 5,700
Lawrence County 1,800
Lebanon County 2,100
Lehigh County 4,500
Luzerne County 6,000
Lycoming County 2,200
McKean County 900
Mercer County 2,400
Mifflin County 1,200
Monroe County 1,800
Montgomery County 5,000
Montour County 300
Northampton County 3,700
Northumberland County 2,200
Perry County 600
Philadelphia County 20,300
Pike County 500
Potter County 400
Schuylkill County 3,200
Snyder County 700
Somerset County 1,900
Sullivan County 100
Susquehanna County 600
Tioga County 800
Union County 600
Venango County 1,200
Warren County 700
Washington County 3,200
Wayne County 800
Westmoreland County 6,900
Wyoming County 400
York County 5,600
Total 173,000
*These estimates used state-level data from the US Census Bureau.

For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

###

