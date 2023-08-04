FACT SHEET: How Many More Seniors in Every County Will Qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Under Governor Shapiro’s Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Shapiro signed into law a historic expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program, making good on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors during his campaign and in his budget address to ease the burden of rising costs. Under HB 1100, which mirrors Governor Shapiro’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify, and many of the 400,000 seniors who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.
This is the first time the program has been expanded since 2006 and the rebate amounts and income limits will increase with inflation, so no senior becomes ineligible just because their Social Security payment increased.
The new law:
- Increases the income cap from $35,000 to $45,000 for homeowners
- Increases the income cap from $15,000 to $45,000 for renters
- Automatically increases the income cap to grow with inflation, beginning in claim year 2024
- Increases the maximum rebate from $650 to $1,000
Read below to see a breakdown by county of new beneficiaries of the PTRR program under Governor Shapiro’s expansion.
|County
|Additional Number of Eligible Beneficiaries Because of Governor Shapiro’s PTRR Expansion*
|Adams County
|1,300
|Allegheny County
|16,500
|Armstrong County
|1,500
|Beaver County
|3,200
|Bedford County
|1,100
|Berks County
|5,700
|Blair County
|2,900
|Bradford County
|1,100
|Bucks County
|4,500
|Butler County
|2,400
|Cambria County
|3,500
|Cameron County
|100
|Carbon County
|1,200
|Centre County
|1,200
|Chester County
|2,300
|Clarion County
|800
|Clearfield County
|1,800
|Clinton County
|800
|Columbia County
|1,200
|Crawford County
|1,800
|Cumberland County
|2,300
|Dauphin County
|3,300
|Delaware County
|4,300
|Elk County
|700
|Erie County
|4,800
|Fayette County
|3,300
|Forest County
|100
|Franklin County
|2,200
|Fulton County
|300
|Greene County
|600
|Huntingdon County
|900
|Indiana County
|1,600
|Jefferson County
|1,000
|Juniata County
|500
|Lackawanna County
|3,900
|Lancaster County
|5,700
|Lawrence County
|1,800
|Lebanon County
|2,100
|Lehigh County
|4,500
|Luzerne County
|6,000
|Lycoming County
|2,200
|McKean County
|900
|Mercer County
|2,400
|Mifflin County
|1,200
|Monroe County
|1,800
|Montgomery County
|5,000
|Montour County
|300
|Northampton County
|3,700
|Northumberland County
|2,200
|Perry County
|600
|Philadelphia County
|20,300
|Pike County
|500
|Potter County
|400
|Schuylkill County
|3,200
|Snyder County
|700
|Somerset County
|1,900
|Sullivan County
|100
|Susquehanna County
|600
|Tioga County
|800
|Union County
|600
|Venango County
|1,200
|Warren County
|700
|Washington County
|3,200
|Wayne County
|800
|Westmoreland County
|6,900
|Wyoming County
|400
|York County
|5,600
|Total
|173,000
For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.
