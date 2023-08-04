Submit Release
Conservation Jobs Corps Graduates Class of 2023

Maryland Teens Complete Outdoor Jobs Skills Program 

Photo of group in a park next to the water

Conservation Jobs Corps Class of 2023 at Sandy Point State Park. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Park Service graduated 33 young Marylanders from the Conservation Jobs Corps after four weeks of job training, conservation education, hard work, and fun.

A celebration and ceremony was held August 1 at Sandy Point State Park in Anne Arundel County with the Acting Superintendent of the Maryland Park Service, Ranger Angela Crenshaw, as the keynote speaker.

The Maryland Conservation Jobs Corps is a summer program that provides opportunities for youth ages 14-17 and young adults ages 18-20 to complete hands-on projects throughout Maryland’s State Parks. They engage in tasks that benefit communities and public lands while learning about public service and stewardship, and participate in exciting outdoor activities, including camping and wildlife observation.

Under the leadership of Maryland Park Service staff, crews throughout the state worked on a variety of projects, including storm and trash cleanup, trail work, native tree and pollinator garden planting, invasive plant removal, and trail-related construction and maintenance projects.

