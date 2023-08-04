August 2023

Career and Technical Student Organization National Officer Recognition

NDE staff introduced board members to two students who were named National Officers in their Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSO). One of the students presented to the board on how Educators Rising impacted their time in school and helped open doors for their future. More information on Nebraska’s CTSOs can be found online at the CTSO homepage.

Nebraska Center for the Education of Children Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired (NCECBVI) Presentation

Founded in 1875, the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired (NCECBVI) serves children from birth to age 21. NCECBVI’s program offers the expertise and specialized skills of the center’s staff to students who are blind, visually impaired, and those with multiple disabilities in residential, day, and outreach settings. Services are provided to local school districts, students, families, teachers, and other support staff upon request. Board members heard from a member of the NCECBVI on their work and their partnership with the NDE.

Commissioner Goals Approved

Board members finalized the goals and expectations for Commissioner Brian Maher’s first year.

Those expectations include:

Evaluating statewide assessment.

Develop an understanding of internal operations of the NDE including staffing, workplace assignments, and workflow.

Conduct a review of the strategic plan.

Evaluate existing communication strategies involving the board.

Intentionally work to build relationships with the NDE, board members, lawmakers, the Governor, and school district personnel.

Commissioner Performance Expectations

Data Sharing Agreement

In June 2023, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB 705 which included a provision for multiple state agencies to enter into a memorandum of understanding to inform future data sharing policies and procedures, as it pertains to educational outcomes of systems involved youth. The purpose for the sharing of data is to provide systems-wide coordination to improve educational opportunities and outcomes and to facilitate service coordination for such students.

Data Sharing Rationale

Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program

the NDE is responsible for implementing the new Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program. This program will help “recruit and increase the number of teachers throughout the state by utilizing an apprenticeship model for training.” The NDE has been appropriated $1 million to implement the program.

Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program

Approve Cut Scores for English Language Arts and Mathematics

Whenever there are new state standards for a subject, when a new test is used for a subject, or when there is a policy change substantially affecting a subject, the NDE works with educators from across the state to set new cut scores for state assessments.

Standard setting is the process by which achievement levels are established. Nebraska educators work with a qualified outside agency to set cut scores that separate students into the achievement levels of developing, proficient, and advanced. Board members approved new cut scores for English Language Arts and Mathematics.

Cut Score Setting Process