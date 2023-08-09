Carbon America Selects IPT Well Solutions to Support First Class VI CCUS Well in Colorado's Washington County
IPT is excited to partner with Carbon America on this pioneering CCS project.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leading independent consulting firm for well engineering, operations, and environmental sustainability, is proud to announce its partnership with Carbon America in drilling one of the first Carbon Storage wells in Colorado. The well was drilled to 5150 feet, where CO2 will be permanently injected into the Lyons and Lakota formations.
The well is designed to be a stratigraphic well in order to meet characterization requirements for a Class VI application submission. The well, constructed in this manner, may be later converted to a Class VI injection or monitoring well as the project develops.
Carbon America’s project is a significant step towards a more sustainable future, as it aims to capture and store carbon dioxide in deep underground geological formations. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving climate sustainability goals.
"IPT is excited to partner with Carbon America on this pioneering CCS project," said IPT Well Solutions’ CEO, Dave Mannon. "Our extensive experience in drilling complex wells, combined with our expertise in carbon capture and storage, will ensure the success of this project."
IPT Well Solutions and Carbon America are committed to ensuring the project is completed safely, efficiently, and effectively.
As the world continues to search for effective storage options for captured carbon emissions, IPT Well Solutions and Carbon America's partnership is an example of commitment to sustainability and realizing this global vision.
ABOUT IPT WELL SOLUTIONS
IPT Well Solutions is a renowned independent consulting firm with specializations extending beyond well engineering, wellsite operations, and environmental sustainability to encompass comprehensive Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) services. Their team, with over 30 years of experience in the industry, excels in quantitative visualization, reservoir characterization, geomechanics, simulations, geological evaluations, and SRMS capacity reports and property valuation, equipping them to meet a wide range of wellsite and CCUS needs.
They possess a unique capability to identify source rock for well planning, review overburden due to reservoir changes, simulate characteristics of source rock and sealing zones to pinpoint suitable zones for carbon capture, and conduct geological evaluations to identify hydrocarbon bearing zones or zones apt for storing carbon dioxide.
By leveraging their extensive industry expertise and robust vendor relationships, IPT Well Solutions serves their clients by enabling them to make informed decisions, operate safer, more productive wells, and advance their carbon capture strategies effectively.
For additional information about their services and how they can contribute to achieving your goals, please visit their website at www.iptwell.com or contact them directly.
