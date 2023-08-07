Fasoo Announces Fasoo EDRM for Source Code Security to Protect Source Codes Throughout Development Lifecycle

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

This enhanced capability allows customers to protect their source code persistently from external cyberattacks and insider threats during its lifecycle.

BETHESDA, MD, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, today announced an enhanced version of its Enterprise DRM (EDRM) to encrypt, protect, and control source code while allowing developers to use any development application and source code management solution and will be featuring it at the Black Hat USA this year, which is taking place in Las Vegas this week at Booth #1068.

“Software development is critical to driving innovation and growth in organizations, but working in a secure environment typically hinders productivity, forcing developers to change their workflow and tools,” stated Ron Arden, Chief Technology Officer at Fasoo, Inc. “Fasoo encrypts and manages all source code and seamlessly integrates with any coding program, application, and software configuration management system. We ensure the development process remains secure, unhindered, and efficient.”

Secure software development and management have become essential for organizations. Still, conventional access control and network isolation techniques do not prevent code leaks or address malicious insider threats and external cyber-attacks. Fasoo protects all source code regardless of location and development environment, providing persistent protection throughout the workflow

The Fasoo team will be available at Sparrow booth (#1068).

For more information about Fasoo EDRM for Source Code Security, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/source-code-security/.

About Black Hat

For over 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.fasoo.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Fasoo at soniaawanpr@gmail.com