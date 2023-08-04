Revnation Common Stock Shares Priced @ $1.00

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revnation Corporation is pleased to provide an update on its current corporate state as of August 4, 2023. As a pioneering force in their markets, Revnation continues to make significant strides in the development of clean energy solutions and high-quality vehicle performance parts.

Revnation Corporation has achieved a significant milestone with the approval of its Private Pair Patent for Next Generation Ethanol Fuels & Oils. This patent underscores the Corporation’s commitment to innovation in clean fuel and oils, paving the way for more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions for cars.

The Corporation is also proud to highlight their Clean Energy Certification by the State of Delaware. This approval proves the Corporation’s dedication to adhering to the highest standards of environmental responsibility and establishes its position to make impacts in both the clean energy market and automotive enthusiast market.

In alignment with its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, Revnation Corporation is registered with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) The Corporation’s broker-dealer is Mundial Financial Group, LLC, a well-respected entity in the financial industry. This registration ensures that Revnation’s operations adhere to the highest standards of integrity and protection for investors.

www.revitupshares.com is the Corporation’s designated platform for share purchases, which launched on July 24, 2023. Investors can now access Revnation shares for a minimum buy-in of $100. The current share price is $1.00 per share. This unique opportunity enables individuals to invest in Revnation’s growth and be part of a revolution for clean energy and betterment of the automotive enthusiast community.

Looking ahead, Revnation Corporation’s filing of their S1 registration statement is anticipated to occur in Q2 2024. The Corporation aims to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The ticker symbol is pending and will be announced closer to the launch date.

Revnation Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to cleaner and greener solutions for the greater automotive enthusiast community. For more information, visit the Corporation’s website at www.revnationinc.com.