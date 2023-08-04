A New NMC is Coming

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lieutenant Governor David M. Apatang, along with several members of the Northern Marianas College (NMC) PROA community, legislative body members, local business representatives, and members of the public gathered at NMC for the historic Student Center Groundbreaking Ceremony.

