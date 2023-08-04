A New NMC is Coming

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lieutenant Governor David M. Apatang, along with several members of the Northern Marianas College (NMC) PROA community, legislative body members, local business representatives, and members of the public gathered at NMC for the historic Student Center Groundbreaking Ceremony.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.