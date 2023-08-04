DHA CPA Expands Team with Key New Hires

DHA CPAs

Discover enhanced financial expertise as DHA CPAs welcome a team of skilled and experienced professionals.

CHASKA, MN, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DHA CPAs is happy to announce new talented professionals joining their team for accounting and financial services. The firm is expanding to meet client demands and maintain a high level of service and expertise in the industry.

The new employees have unique experiences and skills that will strengthen the company's abilities and guarantee excellent financial solutions for our clients. Their knowledge of public accounting and finance will enhance our dedication to offering customized services for businesses and individuals.

Among the notable new team members are:

1. James – Senior Accountant

2. Kindre – Staff Accountant

3. Tyler – Tax & Accounting Intern

4. Walter – IT Support Specialist

Among our current staff promotions are:

• Clare promoted from Senior Accountant to Supervisor

• Joan promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Accountant

Among our current staff, new certifications:

• Cameron – passed the final CPA exam in July

Among our current staff, we are celebrating:

September

• 20 Years of DHA CPA

• Goral - 1 year

August

• Susan - 15 years

• Kelsey - 7 years

• Clare - 4 years

• Evelina - 2 years

• Hailey, Cameron, Himesh, Mohit - 1 year

July

• Jennifer - 13 years

• Stephanie - 1 year since rehire (+6 years previous experience at DHA)

"We are delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to the DHA CPA family," said Ryan Henke, Managing Partner of the firm. "New employees have different skills and experiences that help our team and improve our service to clients. As we continue to grow and evolve, these additions underline our commitment to excellence in accounting and financial services."

About DHA CPA:

DHA CPA is a reputable accounting and financial services firm committed to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial objectives. We have a skilled team and a focus on clients. We provide accounting services like payroll, financial statements, tax planning, estate planning, financial consulting, and more.

To learn more about DHA CPA and our team, visit our website at https://dha-cpa.com/. You can also email us at cpa@dha-cpa.com. or (952) 448-4220.