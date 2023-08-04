Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,421 in the last 365 days.

DHA CPA Expands Team with Key New Hires

DHA CPAs Logo

DHA CPAs

Discover enhanced financial expertise as DHA CPAs welcome a team of skilled and experienced professionals.

CHASKA, MN, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DHA CPAs is happy to announce new talented professionals joining their team for accounting and financial services. The firm is expanding to meet client demands and maintain a high level of service and expertise in the industry.

The new employees have unique experiences and skills that will strengthen the company's abilities and guarantee excellent financial solutions for our clients. Their knowledge of public accounting and finance will enhance our dedication to offering customized services for businesses and individuals.

Among the notable new team members are:
1. James – Senior Accountant
2. Kindre – Staff Accountant
3. Tyler – Tax & Accounting Intern
4. Walter – IT Support Specialist

Among our current staff promotions are:
• Clare promoted from Senior Accountant to Supervisor
• Joan promoted from Staff Accountant to Senior Accountant

Among our current staff, new certifications:
• Cameron – passed the final CPA exam in July

Among our current staff, we are celebrating:
September
• 20 Years of DHA CPA
• Goral - 1 year
August
• Susan - 15 years
• Kelsey - 7 years
• Clare - 4 years
• Evelina - 2 years
• Hailey, Cameron, Himesh, Mohit - 1 year
July
• Jennifer - 13 years
• Stephanie - 1 year since rehire (+6 years previous experience at DHA)

"We are delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to the DHA CPA family," said Ryan Henke, Managing Partner of the firm. "New employees have different skills and experiences that help our team and improve our service to clients. As we continue to grow and evolve, these additions underline our commitment to excellence in accounting and financial services."

About DHA CPA:
DHA CPA is a reputable accounting and financial services firm committed to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial objectives. We have a skilled team and a focus on clients. We provide accounting services like payroll, financial statements, tax planning, estate planning, financial consulting, and more.

To learn more about DHA CPA and our team, visit our website at https://dha-cpa.com/. You can also email us at cpa@dha-cpa.com. or (952) 448-4220.

Beau Nordby
OrangeBall Creative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

DHA CPA Expands Team with Key New Hires

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more