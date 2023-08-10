Coleman Jet Solutions Announces New Marketing Manager
Coleman Jet Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Lilith Tang in the role of Marketing Manager.
Coleman Jet Solutions, a premium aircraft brokerage firm that provides unparalleled technical, regulatory, and financial advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lilith Tang in the role of Marketing Manager. In addition to being a talented graphic designer, Lilith has experience with design, marketing, and public relations.
— David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions
Prior to joining Coleman Jet Solutions, Lilith worked in the design and marketing departments of Equity Lifestyle Properties and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She also gained valuable public relations experience working for Burson Cohn & Wolf, in support of one of the largest aviation accounts in China.
Lilith received a bachelor’s degree in Cognitive Neuroscience from Washington University in St Louis and a master’s degree in Visual Communication Design from School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Originally from China, Lilith has been living in the United States for 10 years and is fluent in both Mandarin and English.
“Lilith’s diverse background brings her a unique perspective on messaging techniques that benefits our clients.” says David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions. “She has demonstrated a willingness to experiment with different ways to support our clients beyond aircraft transactions and consulting.” Lilith works out of Coleman Jet Solutions headquarters in Highland Park, Illinois.
About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago’s North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.colemanjets.com or contact Dave Coleman at dave@colemanjets.com or 847.748.8333.
David Coleman
President
dave@colemanjets.com
Lilith Tang
Coleman Jet Solutions
+1 847-748-8333
lilith@colemanjets.com
Other