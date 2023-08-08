Authentic Japanese Ramen Restaurant, Ramen Arashi, Expands to Fourth Location in Kelowna, British Columbia
We are confident that the people of Kelowna will appreciate the authenticity and quality that Ramen Arashi offers.”KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramen Arashi, a popular Japanese ramen restaurant chain, is excited to announce the opening of its fourth location in Kelowna, British Columbia, on September 5, 2023. This milestone marks the first time an existing Ramen Arashi restaurant employee opens a new location.
— Allan Nichols
Shiori Hamasaki and Ryota Okada, originally from Japan, met in Australia with a shared dream of starting a life in Canada. Ryota, a skilled electrician and former business owner in Japan developed a passion for ramen growing up and used to eat it nearly daily during his early career. Shiori is originally from the Fukuoka prefecture in Japan, which is known for its unique style of pork broth ramen.
When Shiori and Ryota came to Canada, Shiori got a job at Ramen Arashi in Canmore. One night when Ryota came to see her after work, the store’s owner made him a bowl of ramen. Ryota remembers that night well. "It instantly took me back home to Japan. The flavours were so authentic, just like the ramen I enjoyed growing up. I understood why Shiori was so passionate about her work. It’s when I knew I wanted to bring these authentic flavours to Canadians who rarely get a true taste of Japanese ramen."
Ryota begged the owner of the Ramen Arashi Canmore to teach him how to cook ramen as well as the team at Ramen Arashi does, and began a three-year apprenticeship that has now led to opening a restaurant with Shiori in Kelowna.
Shiori said of opening her own business just four years after moving to Canada, "We are thrilled to call Kelowna our new home. The stunning landscape, access to fresh produce, exceptional wineries, and the people's kindness have drawn us here. Opening a Ramen Arashi in this beautiful city is an incredible opportunity to introduce the community to a taste of my home."
Allan Nichols, representing Ramen Arashi, recognized the hard work of Shiori and Ryota in preparing to replicate the success of their other locations. "We have closely collaborated with Shiori and Ryota to recreate the beloved dishes that have captivated customers in Banff, Canmore, and Victoria. We are confident that the people of Kelowna will appreciate the authenticity and quality that Ramen Arashi offers."
The grand opening of Ramen Arashi Kelowna promises an enjoyable experience of delicious aromas and soul-satisfying flavours. The restaurant is actively hiring and welcomes individuals with restaurant experience to join their team. Details for the grand opening will follow closer to the event.
About Ramen Arashi:
Ramen Arashi is an established authentic Japanese ramen restaurant chain with existing locations in Banff, Canmore, and Victoria that is actively expanding in Western Canada. The restaurant is recognized for its commitment to authenticity, high-quality ingredients, and an innovative menu featuring a variety of ramen dishes. Ramen Arashi strives to deliver an exceptional dining experience to its customers.
John Laforet
Broadview Strategy Group
+1 888-545-3495
email us here