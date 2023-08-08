Port24 Revolutionizes Container Trucking with Blume Global Integration

Port24 has announced it’s API integration with Blume Global, a global supply chain solutions provider.

Port24 is focused on providing comprehensive insight into the container trucking process, allowing us to monitor progress in real-time and take proactive action when necessary to ensure a smooth flow.” — David Dvinov

ELIZABETH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Port24, a leading provider of container trucking services, has announced it’s API integration with Blume Global, a global supply chain solutions provider. Through this integration, Port24 is revolutionizing the container trucking industry by providing customers with comprehensive insight into the container delivery process. Together, Port24 and Blume Global are piloting the initiative for this integration.

By integrating with Blume Global's platform, Port24 will share delivery status with clients in real-time and take proactive action when necessary to ensure smooth container delivery. This integration will enable two levels of communication: live GPS location via API integration and complete API integration from the inception of delivery orders to complete status updates and document exchange.

This integration will allow Port24 to provide customers who use Blume with real-time updates and increased transparency in the entire process. The live GPS location API will provide customers with accurate information regarding their shipments' real-time status, while the complete API integration will allow for greater control over delivery order management and invoicing. In addition, it will also help reduce costs associated with manual data entry errors.

Port24 is proud to be one of the few trucking companies integrating directly with Blume Global instead of other companies doing so through their TMS providers. This direct integration will give them an edge over their competitors by giving customers access to improved services and up-to-date information about their shipments’ progress.

This integration marks a significant milestone for Port24 in revolutionizing container trucking services and providing customers unmatched visibility into the entire process. The GPS Live integration has already been released and the milestone/event update integration is expected to go live within two weeks. This will undoubtedly bring greater efficiency and cost savings benefits for its customers across the globe.

Port24 is a leader in the trucking industry as a motor carrier complementing drayage operations with its proprietary trucking management platform. Their comprehensive technology solutions offer complete system integration, visibility, predictability, and control. Port24 integrates seamlessly with existing business processes to provide an all-in-one transportation management system that helps businesses manage drayage more efficiently. By automating many tasks, Port24 helps its clients be more efficient and helps drivers save time and make more money.