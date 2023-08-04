New Resources Available to Help Child Custody and Parenting Time Cases

The custody evaluations toolkit is a guide for courts and apppointed neutral observers to help families settle disputes regarding parenting time and shared rights and duties.

There are new tools available to courts to help families resolve conflicts about parenting time and the allocation of parental rights and responsibilities.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has developed a toolkit – called the Custody Evaluations Toolkit for Judicial Use – that provides courts with information about their responsibilities, best practices, laws, and rules that guide decision-making in custody disputes.

When problems arise with shared parenting or child custody, a neutral third party can be appointed by the court to investigate and make a written assessment of the needs, health, safety, and development of the child. Custody evaluators are neutral observers and can be psychologists, social workers, or family therapists. The evaluator reports the findings and recommendations to the appointing court.

In 2021, the Supreme Court adopted standard requirements for custody evaluations and related expert testimony, as well as minimum training standards for professional custody evaluators. The goal of this rule is to promote proficiency for those conducting these evaluations.

The judicial toolkit standardizes the process for gathering information and what should be included in a report to the court. The toolkit explains the differences between a custody evaluation and other court-ordered investigations. It also outlines the differences between guardian ad litem, which is oftentimes an attorney working in the best interests of the child, but not likely educated in behavioral sciences and scientific methodology.

Clinicians interested in serving as custody evaluators for courts are required to complete 40 hours of training before they can be appointed.

The Ohio Judicial College provides 40 hours of online, self-paced, continuing education credits at no cost to Ohio licensed professionals interested in serving as custody evaluators. Professionals already serving as custody evaluators have until February 1, 2024, to complete the 40 hours of pre-appointment training.

The Custody Evaluations Toolkit for Judicial Use is available on the Supreme Court website.