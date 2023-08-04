Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive aftermarket market research. As per TBRC’s automotive aftermarket market forecast, the automotive aftermarket market size is predicted to reach a value of $727.99 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.3% through the forecast period.

Increasing sales of pre-owned and new vehicles are driving the automotive aftermarket market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive aftermarket market share. Major players in the automotive aftermarket market include 3M Multinational conglomerate company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Corporation, COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lear Corporation, Exide Technologies.

Automotive Aftermarket Market Segments

1) By Types: Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Certification Outlook: Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts

4) By Distribution Channels: Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel

This type of aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, supply, retail, and installation of all vehicle parts, tools, machines, and accessories for light and heavy vehicles, after the sale of the automobile by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Aftermarket parts, also called generic parts or non-OEM parts, are made by a manufacturer other than the vehicle's original manufacturer. These parts perform the same function as the original part and can be utilized as a replacement for original parts during repair and maintenance.

