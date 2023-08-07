Abre Recognized by SIIA as Best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities
Abre is named the best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards.
Student Well-Being is absolutely critical in supporting the whole child, and as a modern data platform, we empower schools with the tools and knowledge to make a lasting impact.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abre, a Modern Data Solution for K12 Education, Student Well-Being Solution was named the best Wellness Platform for School Districts and Educational Communities of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Education Technology products across the country and around the world.
— Zach Vander Veen
“Student Well-Being is absolutely critical in supporting the whole child, and as a modern data platform, we empower schools with the tools and knowledge to make a lasting impact,” said Zach Vander Veen, SVP of Innovation and Outcomes and Co-Founder at Abre. “We’re excited to be recognized by SIIA as a premier platform for supporting the whole child.”
Abre is a Modern Data Platform that provides many solutions to schools and their stakeholders. Abre focuses on improving a school’s operational efficiency, increasing stakeholder engagement, empowering schools to make confident decisions, and helping schools reinvest in what matters most. Previous CODiE awards include Best Administrative Solution and Best Overall Education Technology Solution.
“The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/
About the CODiE Awards:
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Abre:
Abre is a modern data platform that provides solutions for K12 schools. With Abre, schools improve their operational efficiency, increase ALL stakeholder engagement, empower school leaders to make confident decisions, and help schools reinvest in what matters most (their students). For more information, visit abre.com.
Zachary Vander Veen
Abre
zvanderveen@abre.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube