Global Automated Parking System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

As per TBRC's automated parking system market forecast, the automated parking system market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.75 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.6% through the forecast period.

The increase in high-rise structures are expected to propel the growth of the automated parking system market going forward. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest automated parking system market share. Major players in the automated parking system market include Westfalia Parking, Unitronics, Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd., Robotic Parking Systems Inc., City Lift Parking LLC, Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd., Skyline Parking, Park plus, Automotion Parking Systems, FATA Automation Inc., Parkmatic, EITO&GLOBAL Inc., AJ Automated Parking Systems.

Automated Parking System Market Segments

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Structure Type: AGV System, Silo System, Tower System, Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System, Puzzle System, Shuttle System

3) By Platform: Palleted, Non-Palleted

4) By Automation Level: Fully Automated, Semi Automated

5) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Mixed Use

This type of parking system refers to a system that consists of several rooms for storing and retrieving vehicles. With the help of this system, vehicles can be transported from the entrance to their parking space without the presence of a driver. The automated parking system is used to stack vehicles vertically to limit space.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automated Parking System Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

