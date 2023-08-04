US Supercharge offers large rent payments to open US Supercharge e-stations
US Supercharge is on its way to becoming the fastest-growing Supercharge network in America.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 04.08.2023, Florida- Intending to open several US Supercharge e-stations across the country, US Supercharge is offering a substantial amount as rent to Commercial Real Estate Owners. It is a measure to make the real estate owners sign the long–term lease for opening the US Supercharge e-stations and being a part of the growing green revolution.
Scott Coloney, President of US Supercharge is paying undisclosed amounts to AAA site owners to compete with large monopolistic companies, including billion-dollar energy companies, and Tesla. To meet the growing demand for EV charging stations, US Supercharge is encouraging commercial site owners to lease their land and earn great revenue.
Mr. Coloney has felt like David vs. Goliath his whole life. He says, “I have always competed against monopolies, and I don’t know any better. We compete by paying more money to real estate landlords while providing better service and equipment for EV drivers.”
He even believes some Tesla locations will be converted to US Supercharge e-stations once their leases expire over the next 1 – 3 years.
What inspired Coloney?
Mr. Coloney got his inspiration for standing against monopoly from his father. During his childhood, he saw how his father challenged AT&T payphones. His dad removed the AT&T payphones and replaced them with his own.
When Coloney was 12 years old, his father started a small payphone company out of the house in 1986. That small company was US Communications. US Communications ended up becoming the largest private payphone company in the USA with over 17,000 payphones in 22 states before it was sold to People Telephone, a public company, for $42 million.
Many people are not aware of this, but payphones had computer chips inside and were a very early version of single-board computers. All 17,000 payphones could connect to the central office in New York by communicating through telephone lines. Payphones were computers on the street that sold minutes, very similar to EV Supercharging e-stations that sell kilowatts today.
Getting his inspiration in the early days, Mr. Coloney is now prepared to repeat history with his e-charging stations.
What’s the vision?
US Supercharge is on its way to becoming the fastest-growing Supercharge network in America. Coloney says, “We may lose some accounts to the monopolies, but they will have to pay.”
US Supercharge presents a great option for real estate owners and creates more competition in the industry. Coloney who sold Orbitz.com to the five major airlines in 2000 believes that his US Supercharge Network and Driver App will liberate commercial real estate owners, making sure they get a fair share of the profits from the charge points, Fast Chargers, and Superchargers that will be installed at their properties over the next 3 years.
