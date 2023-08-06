Frozen Vegetables Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V.

Frozen Vegetables Market

Frozen vegetables have gained increasing popularity among consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Frozen Vegetables Market by Product, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023", the global frozen vegetables market was valued at $25,179 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $34,973 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the frozen corn segment accounted for approximately one-third share of the global market, in terms of both value and volume.

Frozen vegetables are products that can be stored and used over a long period of time. The freezing procedure preserves vegetables for an extended time period without any preservatives and prevents microbial growth that may cause food decomposition. The ability to preserve food by freezing has enabled producers to make their products available to consumers anywhere across the globe. Although being seasonal, vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, and green beans can be made available to consumers in all seasons by freezing them.

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) are Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Ardo N.V., Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Bonduelle SCA, Conagra Foods, Inc., Findus Group., Goya Foods, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, and Iceland Foods Ltd.

A hectic lifestyle and high disposable income of individuals have increased the popularity of convenience food, which drives the frozen vegetable market. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, has led to increased availability of frozen vegetables, supplementing the market growth. However, negative perception of consumers related to nutritional content of frozen food, high cost of freezing technology, and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas may impede the market growth.

By end user, the retail customer segment dominated the frozen vegetables market in 2017. This was attributed to immediate gratification and availability of several options of trail before purchase. The food service industry is expected to witness a moderate growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of fast-food outlets and QSRs all around the world.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2017, due the fact that these retail formats provide an augmented shopping experience. Moreover, they offer a one-stop solution to a number of shopping needs, which boosts their popularity across the globe. The others segment which includes convenience stores, and mom & pop stores, and is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of convenience stores. In addition, convenience stores and mom & pop stores are located near residential areas and require less efforts purchasing goods. This ease of purchase adds to the popularity of others segment, thus acting as a key driver of the global frozen vegetables market.

