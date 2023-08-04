National Pickleball League announces first professional teams Pickleball league in Australia with $100,000 Prize Money

NPL Championships - gold Coast

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League today announced the first ever professional teams Pickleball league in Australia, launching in March 2024 with $100,000 of Prize Money.

The National Pickleball League – Season 1 will be the premier professional pickleball league in Australia, comprising of the best 132 players in the country across 24 teams in 3 states. Teams will face off across 6 rounds of competition in their state conference with the top 8 teams across the country fighting it out to be the first ever National Pickleball League Champions.

This first-of-its kind league in Oceania aims to capitalise on the boom growth sport of Pickleball. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world with extreme growth seen in the US over the last 24 months. Participation numbers have increased from 4m to >50m people in the US making it the #1 played sport, outside of running & cycling. Australia is seen as the next frontier for the sport, always closely following American cultural and sport trends.

Twenty-four team captains will be selected from Victoria, New South Wales & Queensland and they will participate in a team draft, selecting 3 males and 3 females per team. Drafting will follow DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) – the #1 Pickleball skills rating system in the world.

Prize money will be split between the top 8 teams, with the winner taking home $50,000 Cash. Team captains & further details announced soon. More details & registrations of interest can be found here: www.nplpickleball.com.au/national-pickleball-league

About National Pickleball League (NPL)

NPL is the premium pickleball organisation of Australia. The NPL brand offers Australia’s professional national league, tournaments, corporate days, school/university programs, social leagues, events & introductory Pickleball days. NPL aims to build the total number of Pickleball players in Australia via professional league pathways, marketing, content & venue investment. NPL aims to expand its product internationally in 2024.

