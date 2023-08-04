Pop Sensation Alus Debuts Infectious New Single "Lock In," Produced By Grammy Award Winner Rich Harrison
Alus is a Superstar in the tradition of a distinguished line of legendary female muses I’ve been so blessed to make successful in my career. She’s not only a breath of fresh air, but also a Force.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to turn up the heat this summer with Alus' sizzling new single, "Lock In", a vibrant and upbeat love song for the lovers. Produced by the legendary Grammy Award-winning producer Rich Harrison, known for his work on Beyonce's iconic "Crazy in Love," this song is sure to be in top-down riding rotation.
— Rich Harrison
"Lock In" captures the essence of summer romance, bringing together Alus' captivating vocals and Harrison's greatly missed signature infectious sound. Alus shares,”Lock In feels like a modern day classic. This record sonically represents the sound that raised me. Although I’ve been making music for a long time, with Lock In, this feels like my first true introduction to the world as an artist.”
"Lock In" can be heard here.
Alus' vocal prowess shines through in "Lock In", as she delivers a powerful and soulful performance that perfectly complements the song's irresistible melody.
Harrison expressed his enthusiasm for working with Alus, stating, "Alus is a Superstar in the tradition of a distinguished line of legendary female muses I’ve been so blessed to make successful in my career. She’s not only a breath of fresh air, but also a Force. Creatively, she’s not just a vibe, she’s a punch in the mouth. Extremely excited to be presenting it."
"Lock In" is the anthem for all those who have found love in the summertime, and it embodies the spirit of joyful connections and carefree romance.
Fans and music lovers worldwide can now stream and download "Lock In" on all major music platforms.
_________________________________________________________________
About Alus:
Alus is a rising pop singer poised to take the music industry by storm with her remarkable vocal talent and engaging stage presence. Her artistry transcends genres, seamlessly blending pop, R&B, and soul, captivating listeners with each performance. Alus has already gained a dedicated fan base and continues to make waves in the music scene with her unique sound and heartfelt lyrics.
About Rich Harrison:
Rich Harrison is an acclaimed music producer and songwriter, with an impressive career that spans over two decades. His work with artists like Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, and Jennifer Lopez has earned him numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards and Billboard Chart-toppers. As the head of Richcraft, Inc., Harrison is committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talents like Alus.
###
For media inquiries, interviews, or promotional opportunities, please contact:
Blake A Lynch
Ambitious Mindz
b@ambitiousmindzmgmt.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn