Platform01 Consulting Joins NVIDIA's Inception Program, Unlocking a Suite of Advantages for AI & Technology Consulting

Platform01 Consulting, offers bespoke consulting solutions and is proud to announce its acceptance into NVIDIA's prestigious Inception Program.

DUBAI, UAE, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Platform01 Consulting, EMEA’s practitioner-led consulting firm offering bespoke consulting solutions for Private Capital, Corporations, Infrastructure, and Startups, is proud to announce its acceptance into NVIDIA's prestigious Inception Program. This collaboration not only signifies a momentous achievement for Platform01 Consulting but also opens the door to a myriad of benefits and advantages offered by the world's leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) and data science startup program.

NVIDIA's Inception Program brings together an elite community of pioneering startups that harness AI to transform industries. Through this alliance, Platform01 Consulting gains access to a wealth of expertise and support, providing the firm and its team members with unparalleled opportunities for growth and development.

Among the many benefits of joining the NVIDIA Inception Program, Platform01 Consulting will enjoy:

Expertise: Platform01 Consulting gets exclusive access to NVIDIA's extensive network of industry-leading experts, enabling the team to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and deliver more value to our clients.

Technology: Preferred pricing on select hardware and software products empowers Platform01 Consulting to bolster its consulting capabilities and deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients.

Community Engagement: Unlimited access to the NVIDIA Developer Forums fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing with a global community of innovators.

Cloud Resources: Cloud credits through NVIDIA partners offer flexibility and computational power for projects and research.

VC Networking: The chance to connect with investors through Inception Capital Connect enhances Platform01 Consulting's access to potential funding and strategic partnerships.

Exclusive Events: Platform01 Consulting gains access to exclusive NVIDIA Inception events, facilitating networking and exposure to industry leaders.

"We are truly excited to be accepted into NVIDIA's coveted Inception Program," said Zia Saeed, Chief Executive Officer at Platform01 Consulting. "This partnership with NVIDIA opens up a world of possibilities for us to further enhance our technology consulting services and leverage AI to deliver even more tailored solutions for our clients”

Suresh Sugumar, Head of Technology/ Ai Consulting at Platform01 Consulting, added, “The NVIDIA Inception Program represents a remarkable opportunity for us to push the boundaries of AI-driven consulting and solidify Platform01 Consulting’s position as a trailblazer in the EMEA region.”

About Platform01 Consulting:

Platform01 Consulting is EMEA's leading practitioner-led consulting firm, specializing in bespoke consulting solutions for Private Capital, Corporations, Infrastructure, and Startups. With a comprehensive range of services spanning strategy, finance, and technology consulting, the firm's in-house capabilities and 100+ years of cumulative experience empower clients to achieve unprecedented growth and success. For more information, please visit our website.