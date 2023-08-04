Savit Interactive earns ‘Best Enterprise of the Year- Marketing & PR’ title at the 3rd Edition MSME India Business Award
On June 17, 2023, Savit Interactive won the prestigious Marketing and PR category of the third MSME India Business Award.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Savit Interactive well-established Digital Marketing company based in Mumbai, India, that majorly focuses on SEO, has won the esteemed award for ‘Best Enterprise of the Year- Marketing & PR’ presented by the MSME (Micro-Small-and-Medium-Enterprises) India Business.
Every year, MSME India Business Convention celebrate the rigorous work and determination of flourishing enterprises. The 3rd edition of the Awards honours the brands that contribute to the sector and the economy as a whole while impacting profoundly. MSME aims to promote the visibility of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to standardize products or services in addition to promoting global market outreach and bringing forward the challenges faced by the sector.
Savit Interactive, which offers a spectrum of Digital Marketing services, has won applause for its exceptional work in facilitating Digital Marketing and PR campaigns for its clients, which has led them to flourish in their respective industries. The Digital Marketing campaigns were carried out to boost revenue and create brand awareness for the business so the collaborated firms could establish a sturdy online presence. The enterprise SEO services offered by Savit generated significant traffic and sales for their client businesses.
Organized by Industry Live, the 3rd edition of MSME Awards presented at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi, had several other categories listed, such as Best Start-Up of the Year, Best Enterprise of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Best in Innovation for various industry domains. Savit Interactive won the Best Enterprise of the Year award in Marketing and PR amongst several other nominated agencies. We hope to see more such achievements in the future.”
Bhavin Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Savit Interactive, India’s rapidly flourishing Digital Marketing business, said, “We feel delightful to be able to execute innovative campaigns so efficiently, which has derived impressive results in a record time. Remarkable milestones like this drive us to reach greater heights. Besides, the client’s team deserves a great deal of credit as they exhibit enormous faith in us and smoothly execute the campaigns with great passion”.
About Savit Interactive:
Savit Interactive is a Mumbai-based Digital marketing agency with an extensive range of clientele in various domains across the globe. Their team of digital marketing specialists are at the forefront of the Digital Marketing revolution in India. Dedicated to offering exceptional service, the businesses associated with them witness remarkable results that enhance their online presence. Savit continuously strives to set new standards in the Digital Marketing industry resulting in achieving accolades such as MSME Awards and Global Excellence Awards, among others.
