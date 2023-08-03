Work continues around improved protections for app-based workers

CANADA, August 3 - The Ministry of Labour is seeking feedback on possible solutions to provide better working conditions for app-based ride-hailing and food-delivery workers.

Platform companies, workers and others have shared their views on the pros and cons of this type of gig work. Low, unpredictable pay, as well as worker safety and workers’ compensation in case of becoming injured on the job are among concerns that have been identified.

Most people involved in this type of work agree there is room for improvement.

Earlier engagement found a significant number of people who do this work depend on it as their main source of income. App-based workers typically do not get paid for the time they spend waiting for assignments.

The ministry is releasing a discussion paper that will open the next phase of engagement on potential protections, including:

fair compensation standards, pay and destination transparency;

a fair process for terminations or deactivations; and

workers’ compensation coverage.

The ministry is seeking input on these priority standards and protections, as well as any additional relevant comments, by Sept. 30, 2023, via email to: precariousworkstrategy@gov.bc.ca

Quick Facts:

A 2023 report by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimated between 26,000 and 60,000 “individuals performing work using ride-sharing or food-delivery platforms in the province.”

The ministry’s work to date has shown strong support for a wide variety of protections among ride-sharing and food-delivery workers.

More than four in five respondents rated additional worker protections as being “important” or “very important” to them.

In B.C., the use of ride-hailing or food-delivery services is particularly heavy within the 18-34 age group at 87% (Research Co, April 2023).

Half of Canadians order food for delivery once a week and spend an average of $32 per order (Made in CA Food delivery statistics, February 2023).

Learn More:

Learn more about the Ministry of Labour’s continued engagement and read the discussion paper here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/gig-workers/