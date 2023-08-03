The B.C. Day long weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends on provincial highways.

The Province encourages travellers to stay safe on the road by planning ahead and using extra caution.

Drivers on routes throughout the province should expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and should plan accordingly.

Drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5 with 70 km/hour construction speed zones in place at the Bottletop, Juliet and Jessica bridges. Travellers should be prepared for changes in speed limits and drive with caution.

Delays should also be expected on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge for piloted single-lane-alternating traffic and a temporary traffic light at a rail crossing.

General tips for a safe trip include:

allowing additional time to get to your destination due to more people on the roads;

making sure your vehicle is up for the drive by having a full tank of gas or a charged battery, as well as checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare;

packing food and water for passengers and pets;

planning breaks at rest areas: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/

watching for motorcyclists and sharing the road with cyclists and other users;

obeying all posted speed limits and driving with caution, especially during bad weather;

leaving the phone alone while behind the wheel;

ensuring all passengers use seatbelts at all times; and

never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter and: https://www.drivebc.ca/