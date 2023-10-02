Cute Printable Penguin Party Hats for Arctic Themed Party Supplies, Halloween Costumes & Birthdays Offered

Penguin Party Hat Paper Crown Printable Outlined Coloring Version: Penguin Party Hat Paper Crown Printable Arctic Themed Party Supplies: Arctic Animal Party Hats (Penguin, Polar Bear, Seal, Walrus) Outlined Coloring Version: Arctic Animal Party Hats Printable (Penguin, Polar Bear, Seal, Walrus) Arctic Themed Party Supplies TwoFish Logo

Cute penguin party hats that work great as arctic themed party supplies for Halloween, birthdays, baby showers, and other parties are available from TwoFish.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As parents and teachers plan for upcoming Halloween parties, TwoFish is excited to announce the availability of cute printable penguin party hats as alternative Halloween costumes. TwoFish designed a cute, little penguin using simple shapes and classic colors.

The penguin party hats are also available in an arctic animals party hats set which includes penguin, seal, polar bear, and walrus. The party hats are excellent party favors as arctic themed party supplies for birthdays, baby showers, Halloween parties, and winter celebrations. In addition to being great party supplies, these penguin party hats can be used as performance costumes and props for creative pretend play.

For customers looking for a fun craft activity, the cute penguin headband printable is available in a full color version to print, make and wear, or an outlined version that kids and adults can color, design, and decorate. These paper crowns are easy to make using the included instructions. In addition, TwoFish created a fully adjustable headband design, making the party hats very easy to size on the heads of kids and adults. The adjustable headband design minimizes the time, frustration, and stress that party planners endure when properly sizing party hats for guests. TwoFish made that process simple and easy.

The printable party hats are instant downloads so customers can purchase and make party hats immediately. In addition, TwoFish’s customers can print as many party hats as they need for their party or event, making these party hats very affordable as arctic themed party supplies.

Customers can purchase these cute penguin party hats at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. For school teachers planning classroom parties or school events, they can also conveniently find and purchase TwoFish’s cute party hats at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

Video Tutorial: How To Make Printable Party Hats - Cute Paper Crown Headband - Fun & Creative Craft Activity for Kids