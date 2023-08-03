"Global Crisis. Who Is Jesus Christ to Us?" Historic International Conference Took Place on July 22, 2023

Global Crisis. Who Is Jesus Christ to Us? | International Online Conference, July 22, 2023 Watch now: Global Crisis. Who Is Jesus Christ to Us? Creative Society Project

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The world witnessed a momentous event on July 22, 2023, as the International Online Conference titled " Global Crisis. Who Is Jesus Christ to Us? " was streamed live on social media platforms, with simultaneous translation in 70 languages. This groundbreaking initiative, organized by the volunteers of the Creative Society project, aimed to address pressing global issues while exploring the teachings of Jesus Christ and their relevance in today's world.The conference delved into the challenges facing humanity today, where one in three people considers themselves followers of Christ. The speakers explored the apparent paradox of professing love for Jesus and following His commandments while witnessing a world plagued by wars, violence, hunger, and a devaluation of human life. Against the backdrop of escalating global climate catastrophes, participants sought to find solutions and introspect on humanity's role in creating a better world.The event's agenda covered a wide array of topics, providing in-depth insights into historical perspectives, spiritual values, and modern interpretations related to Jesus Christ. Attendees were taken on a thought-provoking journey, featuring discussions on climate change, the significance of the crucifixion, distortions of Christ's teachings, the creation of religions, and the role of influential organizations like the Vatican.The conference also examined the Creative Society and how this visionary concept aligns with Jesus Christ's teachings. Topics such as freedom of choice, responsibility, and the potential for a Golden Age underpinned the hope for a positive transformation in society.Key segments of the conference included the revelation of historical truths about the trials and tribulations Jesus Christ faced during his time, as well as critical insights into the modern-day challenges in adhering to His teachings. The conference emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among individuals and communities to create a more compassionate and empathetic world.The conference is now available to watch on-demand at the following link: https://creativesociety.com/who-is-jesus-christ-to-us Join the conversation, and let us work together to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ and pave the way for a brighter future for all.

