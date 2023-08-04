REID RASNER OF THE GREAT STATE OF WYOMING ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE

Reid Rasner - CEO Reid Rasner United States Senate Wyoming Reid Rasner United States Senate Wyoming

REID RASNER OF WYOMING ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE

I have forged my business through unwavering resolve and living by the Cowboy Code of Ethics. I don’t mince words, I call it how I see it. Wyoming deserves a strong voice...” — Reid Rasner

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reid Rasner, a passionate advocate for American values and a firm believer in putting America first, has officially announced his candidacy for the United States Senate. With a strong focus on serving the interests of the American people, Rasner aims to bring about meaningful change by addressing critical issues and implementing necessary reforms.

As part of his campaign, Rasner will be embarking on the "We The People" Tour, a series of town hall events that will take place across Wyoming. Rasner stated, “I am looking forward to meeting the people and listening to the challenges we are all facing together.” These gatherings will provide an opportunity for voters to engage directly with Rasner, share their concerns, and contribute to the development of actionable solutions.

Rasner, known as the "Unapologetically American First Candidate," has outlined a comprehensive platform aimed at revitalizing our nation. Key priorities include legislating term limits in Congress, completing the construction of the border wall, eliminating excessive spending, and streamlining burdensome regulations across various sectors. Moreover, Rasner is committed to achieving a balanced budget and launching investigations into corrupt bureaucracies that have misled and harmed the American people.

One of Rasner's distinctive features is his comprehensive plan to ensure the long-term solvency of Social Security and Medicare, without increasing taxes, safeguarding these crucial programs for future generations. His commitment to securing the financial stability of these vital systems sets him apart as a candidate who prioritizes the needs of the American people.

Candidate Reid Rasner represents a strong voice for Wyoming, promising to bring much-needed change to the United States Senate. Rasner stated, “I have forged my business through unwavering resolve and living by the Cowboy Code of Ethics. I don’t mince words, I call it how I see it. Wyoming deserves a strong voice, backed by indestructible values that remain Fair & Square, Just & Honest even when faced with diversity. I will bring those values and that same resolve to the US Senate.” By prioritizing the interests of Wyoming and the American people, Rasner aims to restore faith and work tirelessly to address the pressing issues facing our great state and this nation.

Residents and media are encouraged to attend Rasner’s announcement celebration with a meet and greet, August 15, 2023 from 2pm - 6pm (MST) at Omnivest Financial Headquarters 932 S. David St. Casper, Wy 82601.

About Reid Rasner:

Reid Rasner is a candidate for the United States Senate from the Great State of Wyoming. With a focus on America-first policies, he is committed to representing the interests of Wyoming, working towards solutions, and returning government back to the hands of We the People. Through his "We The People" Tour and comprehensive platform, Rasner aims to bring about positive change and ensure a bright future for generations to come.

