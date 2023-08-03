LinkedIn Names Jason Schenker Top Public Speaking Voice
Linkedin has named renowned speaker, economist, and futurist Jason Schenker Top Voice for Public Speaking.
I am honored to be recognized by LinkedIn and named Top Public Speaking Voice. It is a pleasure to share my insights with more than one million learners who have taken my LinkedIn Learning courses.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized economist, futurist, and public speaker Jason Schenker received LinkedIn's esteemed Top Public Speaking Voice badge in July 2023. This significant acknowledgment highlights Mr. Schenker's commitment to utilizing the platform as a powerful tool for insightful perspectives on professional development, economics, finance, and emerging technologies.
— Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics
Mr. Schenker shared his excitement, stating, "Being awarded the Top Public Speaking Voice badge from LinkedIn is a tremendous honor. The platform is invaluable for professionals, providing a venue to share our wisdom and experiences. I am delighted that my contributions have resonated with the LinkedIn community, fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange."
Mr. Schenker's remarkable public speaking career, dating back to 2004, comprises over 1,000 speeches delivered to a diverse audience, including public and private sector organizations, investment institutions, central banks, international entities like NATO, and global financial exchanges. His speeches traverse a wide array of topics, from economics, financial markets, and commodities to futurist innovations, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, sustainability, geopolitics, demographics, and more.
As the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute, Jason Schenker has written 36 books and created 45 online courses in the areas of finance, economics, risk management, leadership, and emerging technologies. His expertise also extends to creating original research and shaping opinions on critical trends, including the economy, jobs, finance, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, geopolitics, and demographics.
In a note from LinkedIn, the platform lauded Mr. Schenker's impact, stating, "This is a huge accomplishment – thank you for sharing your insights and experiences! Contributors like you are helping build the future of collaborative articles and bringing new perspectives to the LinkedIn community."
This badge comes on the heels of Jason Schenker's significant following on LinkedIn, which now exceeds 147,000 followers, and his LinkedIn Learning courses, which have been accessed by over 1 million learners worldwide. His LinkedIn newsletter also boasts over 26,000 subscribers who regularly consume his insightful commentary on leadership, business, finance, and the economy.
Mr. Schenker said, "The magnitude of engagement on LinkedIn and in my LinkedIn Learning online courses is remarkable. It demonstrates an immense appetite for learning and a desire to understand the complexities and interdependencies of leadership, business, and the economy. I look forward to continuing to share valuable insights on the platform."
Jason Schenker's advisory roles extend to nonprofit organizations like the Texas Business Leadership Council (TBLC), which is the non-partisan Texas affiliate of the Business Roundtable that advises elected officials at the state and federal levels. Mr. Schenker is also a member of the Bretton Woods Committee and a WAVE Ambassador of the 2030 World Expo in Busan, Korea.
In addition to nonprofit advisory work, Mr. Schenker advises private and public companies. He is the Chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Panel at Sasol (NYSE: SSL), the large public fuels and chemicals company headquartered in South Africa. This is an independent advisory board focused on supporting Sasol's sustainability and emissions reduction commitments.
Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics, Germanic Languages and Literature, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding. He also holds numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors, which reflects Mr. Schenker's dedication to advancing best practices in corporate governance.
Mr. Schenker's commitment to providing high-value content and inspiring the LinkedIn community is a testament to his position as a top voice on LinkedIn. His media presence is equally robust, featuring guest appearances on Bloomberg Television and contributions to Bloomberg Opinion.
"Building and advancing a career can be difficult, and I hope my insights make it easier for my followers and learners. I look forward to sharing even more content and tips on LinkedIn in the future," Mr. Schenker shared.
For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com
For more information about Prestige Economics, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com
For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org
