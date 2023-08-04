Jim Jacobsen of IPT Well Solutions Selected as Panelist for Produced Water Society Permian Basin Summit 2023
We're proud to have Jim Jacobsen represent us at the summit.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a premier reservoir engineering and consulting firm in the oil and gas industry, has announced that its lead Drilling Engineering Manager, Jim Jacobsen, has been chosen as a panelist for the upcoming Produced Water Society Permian Basin Summit 2023. The conference, set to take place from August 14 - 16, will gather industry experts and professionals in Midland, Texas.
— Dave Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions
Jacobsen, a seasoned professional in the industry, carries a rich 25-year career portfolio that includes key roles in service companies, Noble Energy, and Apache Corp. Armed with a BS in Petroleum Engineering from Montana Tech, Jacobsen's robust experience spanning multiple US basins, including the DJ, Eagle Ford, Delaware, Permian, Marcellus among others, is expected to offer valuable insights during the summit.
IPT Well Solutions has been at the forefront of the oil and gas industry for over 30 years. The firm specializes in well engineering, wellsite operations, injection well construction and environmental sustainability, making significant strides in municipal and industrial wastewater, ESG, and carbon capture and storage projects. Their in-depth knowledge and experience with vertical and horizontal wells across major hydrocarbon basins and expertise in oilfield water injection, Class II permitting, including municipal and industrial wastewater, and intricate formation analysis have equipped clients with tools to operate safer, more productive wells.
"We're proud to have Jim represent us at the summit," said IPT Well Solutions’ CEO, Dave Mannon. "His diverse experience and in-depth understanding of drilling engineering will certainly enhance the panel discussion and contribute to the summit's aim of enhancing knowledge and best practices."
The Produced Water Society, a 501 (c)(3) educational organization, organizes the summit annually, fostering dynamic discussions and networking opportunities among water professionals in the oil and gas industry. The organization aims to enhance knowledge about water management and issues affecting the industry through various events.
As environmental regulations tighten, and the complexity of projects increases, firms like IPT Well Solutions are making notable efforts to guide clients through the challenges and ensure not only the continuity but the safety of projects. This summit will be another platform for such knowledge-sharing and advancements in the industry.
To learn more about the Produced Water Society Permian Basin Summit 2023, visit the Produced Water Society's website at www.producedwatersociety.com. To learn more about IPT Well Solution visit their website at www.iptwell.com
