HYATT PLACE/HYATT HOUSE LAX Celebrates Taylor Swift's Historic ERAS Tour at So-Fi Stadium with Special Activities
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatt Place/Hyatt House LAX is thrilled to join in the celebration of Taylor Swift's monumental ERAS TOUR, which includes a record-breaking 6 sold-out shows at So-Fi Stadium from August 3rd to 9th, 2023. To commemorate this historic event, the hotel has planned a series of special activities and offerings that will last all week long. From ERA’s Themed photo opportunities, and unique ERA’s themed drinks menu to late-night dining options and convenient parking solutions, the hotel is dedicated to ensuring that fans have a seamless and enjoyable time.
A highlight of the celebration is the introduction of a Taylor Swift-themed drinks menu, featuring a variety of cocktail and mocktail options. Guests can indulge in unique concoctions made with house-made syrups, such as the Bad Blood Margarita and the Lavender Haze. These specially crafted drinks are designed to enhance the concert-going experience and capture the spirit of Taylor Swift's music.
.
In addition to the delightful drinks, the hotel is also extending its hours for a late-night menu, serving delectable bites until 12:30 am nightly. This post-concert offering ensures that fans can grab a delicious meal at the hotel after the show, avoiding the rush and ensuring a memorable dining experience.
Parking at the stadium can take a lot of work to get into and out of. Located less than 10 minutes from SO-FI Stadium, guests who choose to dine or enjoy the Taylor Swift ERA’s themed drinks at the hotel PRE or POST concert will have their parking in the hotel’s structure validated for the entire evening. To further enhance convenience, the hotel is also offering a shuttle service that drops fans right at the stadium entrance and picks up at the same spot for a nominal fee. This eliminates the hassle of parking and allows fans to focus solely on enjoying the music of Taylor Swift.
The Hyatt Place/Hyatt House LAX is proud to be a part of this historic musical event and looks forward to providing Taylor Swift's dedicated fans with an unforgettable experience.
HYATT PLACE/HYATT HOUSE LAX is located at
5959 Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90278
For more information, visit Los Angeles West Century Hotels | Hyatt Place LAX/Century Blvd or call 310-258-9000.
ABOUT HYATT PLACE/HYATT HOUSE LAX
With a location adjacent to LAX, minutes from the new Sofi Stadium and The Forum arena, and a short drive to Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach, Hollywood and more top Los Angeles attractions, the properties serve as a dining destination and hangout for locals and a prime headquarters for the 85 million annual travelers that pass through LAX.
The hotels feature the tallest rooftop terrace and only outdoor rooftop pool in the airport district, with chic cabanas, lounge chairs and prime views of planes arriving and departing. In addition, the property is home to an 1,880 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center with multiple Peloton bikes, treadmills, Life Fitness Arc Trainers, and more for a full body workout any time of day.
With design led by carrier Johnson + CULTURE, the hotels feature a mid-century modern aesthetic inspired by the building’s 1960s architecture. Guests are greeted by a mix of rich wood tones, geometric light fixtures and tile patterns, multi-layered textures and bold accent colors, complemented by statement pieces like a vintage pool table in the lobby and waffle ceilings retrofitted from the previous office building. Colorful artwork throughout the hotels, curated by Kalisher, is a nod to the Southern California lifestyle with imagery inspired by the geography, activities, and lifestyle, such as surfers and skateboarders, waves crashing and palm trees swaying. Other notable design elements include the main entry porte-cochere sculpture by renowned artist Christopher Puzio and a giant illuminated infinity glass art installation behind the check-in desk.
The new hotels bring 401 rooms to LAX with floor-to-ceiling windows offering natural light and front row views of planes arriving and departing from the runway. Embracing LA’s historical mid-century architecture and design with a contemporary twist, the spacious guestrooms feature a warm color palette with rich tones of tan, brown and black, geometric carpet designs, recessed waffle ceilings and contemporary finishes, along with flat-screen TVs, KenetMD bath amenities, coffee maker, mini fridge, and work desk.
