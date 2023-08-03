Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp Files Form 15-12G and Applies for Alternative Reporting on OTC Market
Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SINC)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTC: SINC), an innovative company in the applied materials industry, announced today that it has filed Form 15-12G with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 25th, 2023. In conjunction with this filing, the company has also submitted its application for alternative reporting on the OTC market on August 3rd, 2023.
Form 15-12G is a voluntary filing made by the company to suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. By taking this step, Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp aims to reduce administrative costs and focus its resources on core business operations while maintaining transparency and accountability to its shareholders.
Additionally, the company's application for alternative reporting on the OTC market further demonstrates its commitment to providing timely and accurate financial information to investors and stakeholders. This alternative reporting will enable the company to present its financial performance and updates efficiently, facilitating a smoother flow of information.
"We believe that the decision to file Form 15-12G and apply for alternative reporting will streamline our reporting processes and improve our operational efficiency," said Yiwen Zhang, CEO of Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp.
"Our commitment to transparency remains unwavering, and we are confident that this step will allow us to better focus on executing our strategic goals and driving long-term value for our shareholders."
The company expects that the completion of the alternative reporting application process will enable it to achieve pink current status within the next four weeks. This will signify that the company is up-to-date with its reporting obligations, and its information is publicly available and current.
Investors and shareholders can monitor updates on the company's status and progress towards pink current through OTC Markets or the company's official website.
About Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp
Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp is a renowned player in the applied materials industry. The company is dedicated to advancing technological innovations and providing high-quality solutions to its global customer base. With a commitment to excellence and integrity, Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp is poised for continued growth and success in the market.
For more information, please visit www.sincerityplastics.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp and its industry. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
Contact:
Yiwen Zhang, CEO Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp +61 4 2100 7277 ir@sincerityplastics.com
Note: The information provided in this press release is subject to change, and readers are advised to refer to the latest filings and updates on the SEC's website and OTC Markets for the most current and accurate information.
Yiwen Zhang
Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp
+61 421 007 277
