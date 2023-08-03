"Sails in the Wake" - An Exciting Tale of Bravery, Loyalty, and Confronting Mother Nature
Discover bravery, loyalty, and the power of nature in "Sails in the Wake" by Anthony Rubino - a thrilling coming-of-age journey.MANAHAWKIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned author Anthony Rubino takes readers on an enthralling adventure with his latest book, "Sails in the Wake." In this gripping tale, four brothers find themselves at a pivotal moment in their lives, confronting the immense power of Mother Nature, testing loyalty, and discovering their own reserves of bravery.
Set against the backdrop of an uncertain journey across a treacherous sea and an impending hurricane targeting the Jersey Shore, "Sails in the Wake" is a thrilling coming-of-age story that captivates readers from start to finish.
As the four brothers embark on a daring voyage, sailing their grandfather's cherished schooner from Staten Island to the Jersey Shore, they soon realize that the sea has a mind of its own. Deep swells relentlessly toss the vessel, challenging their courage and determination. Among them, Ray, the eldest brother, stands out as the one with the most sailing experience, having learned the ropes from his grandfather. With his family's safety at stake, it falls upon Ray to navigate through the tumultuous waters and reach the breakers at Keansburg beach, seeking refuge beneath the boardwalk.
Tony Rubino, the author of "Sails in the Wake," is no stranger to storytelling. A world traveler, Professional Driver, Writer, and Author, Rubino draws from his own experiences growing up at the Jersey Shore, sailing, fishing, and surviving Hurricane Donna in the sixties. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, he recently moved to Manahawkin at the Jersey Shore, where the memories of his childhood experiences inspired the creation of this thrilling novel.
Apart from "Sails in the Wake," Rubino has written other captivating books, including "Barnyard Games," "Animal Farm," and "Who Ate the Brownies." He is currently working on three more children's books and a Young/Adult adventure.
The primary message readers can take away from "Sails in the Wake" is to never underestimate the immense power of Mother Nature. Through the gripping tale of the four brothers' journey, readers will witness the importance of knowing one's surroundings and acting with courage and loyalty.
Join Anthony Rubino on this thrilling voyage by grabbing your copy of "Sails in the Wake" today.
For more information about the author and his other works, please visit their website.
About Anthony Rubino: Tony Rubino is a world traveler, a Professional Driver, a Writer, and Author. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, he went to Barringer High School. He recently moved to Manahawkin at the Jersey Shore. Married 52 years to his childhood sweetheart, they have two beautiful girls and two grandchildren. He wrote a monthly column for a small paper called the Extra for senior citizens in Somerset, NJ. He loves reading to Children whenever he can. Tony has three more children's books he is working on, plus a Young/Adult adventure in the making. He loves to go on Disney Cruises and Disney World. He's a real kid at heart.
