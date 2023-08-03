MATERIALS FOR MORE HOMES IN MARINGE-KOKOTA CONSTITUENCY

The people of Kokota ward in Maringe-Kokota Constituency (MKC) are thrilled following the arrival of hardware materials for their new houses and other community projects.

The materials were transported on board MV Onogou vessel and have been delivered successfully to recipients in the constituency fortnight ago.

This support was made possible through their elected Member of Parliament who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS) Honourable Dr Culwick Togamana.

Housing program has been the flagship project of MKC since Dr Togamana elected Member of Parliament for MKC in the 2014 national general election.

The housing scheme which is an ongoing program of the constituency aimed at improving standard of living in the Maringe and Kokota wards of the constituency.

Fortnight ago, it was Kokota wards’ turn to receive the housing materials along with other individual and community projects supported under the constituency Development Fund (CDF) program of the national government.

The housing materials included iron roofings, nails, chicken wires, steel rods, cements, Masonites, louvre glasses & frames, and so forth.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO), Terence Gnokro who has overseen the delivery said the project materials were procured under last year’s CDF allocation and were part of the 2022 delivery.

He said response from families who are benefiting under the housing program was one of happiest moment adding women and children were so elated with contentment as they carried their materials to their villages.

Three women recipients of Sisiga community receiving their housing materials.

As for other villages and wards, Mr Gnokro clarified that other deliveries will be made later as this is an ongoing program adding it is the ongoing commitment of the constituency office to improve living standard in Maringe and Kokota wards.

Delighted recipients acknowledged government through their MP for the support.

They also thanked the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for facilitating the CDF programme with the support of the Government and Peoples Republic of China (PRC).

Meanwhile, Mr Gnokro said MKC under the leadership of MP Dr Togamana will continue to work closely with MRD to make sure that Maringe/Kokota fully implement its development plan for this year.

He also acknowledged constituents for their continuous support and cooperation to the constituency office over the years.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Honourable Dr Culwick Togamana who is the Minister for the Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS) is the MP for Maringe-Kokota Constituency.

Delivery at Sosoilo and Goveo communities.

Delivery of materials at Sisiga community.

One of the happy recipients at Goveo community receiving his housing materials.

Recipients receiving their housing materials during the delivery.

Delivery of housing materials to recipients in Maringe-Kokota Constituency.

Delivery at Mapten community.

Delivery of cements at Mapten community.

– MRD Press