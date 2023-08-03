Setting the Stage for Success: AudienceView Celebrates Resounding Achievements in the First Half of 2023
We are immensely grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us, as it underscores their confidence in our capabilities and commitment to their success.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AudienceView, a leading provider of ticketing software solutions, takes stock of its achievements and improvements during the first half of 2023. The company’s dedication to delivering innovative solutions, outstanding client service, and remarkable growth has only reinforced its position as a trusted industry leader.
AudienceView is proud to have onboarded fifty new clients in the first half of 2023 and renewed over 800 contracts. The company’s retention rate holds strong at 96%, which serves as a testament to the enduring value provided to clients and their customers. The company’s robust solutions have attracted venues across various industries, including Riverside Theater Works, Vail Symposium, and the Lumberjack World Championships Foundation. Thus far this year AudienceView has facilitated ticket sales to over 210,000 events, representing over eight million dollars (USD) in client revenue.
“A strong track record of client renewals and new organizations choosing to partner with us at an exceptional rate, are a testament to our industry-leading client support. We are immensely grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us, as it underscores their confidence in our capabilities and commitment to their success.”
-Jordan Di Cecca, Vice President of Client Success at AudienceView
During the first half of 2023, AudienceView’s emergency cases remained impressively low, comprising only 4% of the total incoming cases, and an overall response time three times faster than the industry average. This exceptional result showcases the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing systems and processes. Consistently positive feedback from clients is reflected in an outstanding Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) average, with over 95% of clients rating their experience either a 4/5 or 5/5, exceeding industry averages and further affirming AudienceView’s commitment to delivering exceptional support and service.
“Sean was extremely helpful and was able to assist me on all topics that were addressed. He was a great teacher as he showed me the process of making a search widget, then let me go through the process myself. I left feeling confident in the subject. He also went over the 1/2 an hour time slot that we scheduled to help with additional questions.” – Yale University Athletics
AudienceView remains the only ticketing provider to have two consumer brands under its brand umbrella. TheaterMania in North America and WhatsOnStage in the United Kingdom both attract thousands of avid performing arts fans with their insightful articles and behind-the-scenes social media content. As such, clients who join the AudienceView family gain access to incomparable data insights.
The April consumer survey report, published by AudienceView and TheaterMania, has garnered significant traction within the industry, attracting engagement from thousands of live event organizations in Q2. The data dives into how audiences discover events, what factors they consider important when choosing to attend a production, and their preferred methods for purchasing and receiving tickets. Insights on how to improve ticketing processes, optimize marketing strategies, enhance patron relationships, and ultimately increase revenue, demonstrate AudienceView’s commitment to delivering meaningful insights to current and prospective clients, and the industry.
The first half of 2023 brought exciting technological advancements for AudienceView, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and staying ahead of the curve. Kelowna Actors Studio became AudienceView’s first client to adopt the Spotlight app, joining the ranks of The O2, Indianapolis Speedway, Lord’s Cricket Stadium, and more. They were closely followed by new Unlimited client Pietix, who are seeing up to 70% of their ticket holders adopting the app and loving it so much, the app has a 4.9*/5 rating on the app store from over 100 reviews. Pietix is already seeing app users buying tickets to future events through the app, with each user spending on average $5. In their own words, ‘We love it, and our customers love it!’
In June, AudienceView announced an exciting partnership with xCover, a leading provider of event cancellation and refund protection solutions, redesigning the user interface and improving conversion rates at the point of purchase. This powerful partnership enables AudienceView’s clients to offer enhanced protection and peace of mind to their ticket buyers, further bolstering customer satisfaction and loyalty.
CEO of AudienceView, Mark Fowlie, looks ahead: “We set high standards for ourselves at AudienceView, and the team continues to rise to the challenge. I look forward to what we will accomplish in the remainder of 2023.”
AudienceView, a global leader in event ticketing and e-commerce solutions for over 25 years, supports more than 2,100 organizations in 12 countries with their innovative technology and individualized client support. Their mission is to transform how events are discovered, attended, and remembered.
