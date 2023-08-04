Smarty Pear Changes Name to Casa Leo
Smart home pet lifestyle company rebrands with a new name and a renewed emphasis on design and technology for all pets.
Leo’s Loo Too is all about keeping things clean, fresh, and beautiful, and that’s exactly what we’ve done with our new name and look.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarty Pear, the premium smart home company for pet parents, is now Casa Leo, created by, and for, pet parents who want the best for their pets without compromising on the aesthetics of their space. With their flagship automated litter box, Leo’s Loo Too, still at the forefront, Casa Leo is even more committed to its core values of uncompromising design, pet-centric technology, and life-improving convenience, as it continues to expand.
In addition to a new name, Casa Leo has a new look and logo across their website and social media channels. This change is more in line with the company’s overall aesthetic - featuring clean lines, modern, rounded shapes, and beautiful colors.
Your home is your sanctuary, and being a pet parent shouldn’t mean sacrificing a single element of design in your space. Your pet care system should be optimized for convenience, cleanliness, and comfort. Beautiful design, convenient function, and the ability to monitor your pets’ health are all front-of-mind at Casa Leo and are, of course, carefully rolled into one with the Leo’s Loo Too.
“Leo’s Loo Too is all about keeping things clean, fresh, and beautiful, and that’s exactly what we’ve done with our new name and look,” said Christoper Madeiras, CEO & Founder, Casa Leo.
Christopher’s cat Leo was the inspiration behind the company’s first smart automated self-cleaning litter box, Leo’s Loo. As the company expands, all the team’s pets will continue to inform the company’s product lineup and offerings. All pets are welcome at Casa Leo!
Unlike typical litter boxes, the Leo’s Loo Too is self-cleaning, made of high quality materials, has a larger waste drawer, and is connected to an app that helps you monitor your cats’ bathroom activities.
And unlike other smart home products, Casa Leo’s are designed by pet parents with first-hand knowledge of how pet systems can be made more practical and effective, while maintaining exquisite design.
Meet the Casa Leo team in person at CatCon in Pasadena, CA from August 5th - 6th at Booth #121.
Transform your current litter box into a gorgeous and intelligent smart home feature with the Leo’s Loo Too. Visit https://casaleopet.com/products/leo-s-loo-too
ABOUT CASA LEO
Casa Leo, formerly Smarty Pear, is a smart home company creating products by pet parents for pet parents. Founded by Christopher Madeiras, a long-time leader in the pet space, Casa Leo’s flagship product is Leo’s Loo Too, a beautifully designed, self-cleaning, automated litter box. Christopher has held executive roles at PetCube, Whistle Labs, and Wellness Pet Company, and has more than 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 brands, including L’Oreal, Pepsi, Nestle and Kellogg’s. With Casa Leo, Christopher aims to bring comfort, cleanliness, and convenience to pet parents everywhere.
