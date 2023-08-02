GLD FSTVL Coming To Boston

GLD FSTVL (pronounced "gold festival") is the ultimate festival where music, art, and good vibes collide in an unforgettable in-person celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop music and culture!

Presented by the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture and Boston-based Hip Hop crew STL GLD, join us at City Hall Plaza for an unforgettable day of music, food, and culture on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12 - 10 p.m. This day-long event will bring together the Boston community, highlighting the rich history of Hip Hop music and culture.

EARTHGANG and dead prez will headline GLD FSTVL, and the day-long event will also feature local performances by STL GLD, Billy Dean Thomas, Van Buren Records, The Hip Hop Transformation, Latrell James, Kei, and Oompa, as well as local DJs, food trucks, and retail vendors.

With a vibrant atmosphere and amazing performances, GLD FSTVL promises to be an epic celebration of music and community.