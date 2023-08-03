GEORGIA, August 3 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Duckshin Housing, a construction materials manufacturer, will create 100 new jobs and invest more than $15 million in Athens-Clarke County through its first U.S. facility.

“Since 2019, we have announced more than 3,400 new jobs and $903 million in investments in Athens-Clarke County, thanks to the dedication of our local partners and hardworking economic developers," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We're proud to welcome Duckshin Housing as the latest job creator in this growing list as we continue to bring opportunity to all parts of the state."

Established in 1980, Duckshin Housing is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The company produces architectural deck plates and frames. Duckshin’s deck plates are made of galvanized steel and rebars and designed for efficient production to be cost effective, with enhanced safety in mind.

“Construction companies of all sizes need new types of well-designed and efficiently made deck-plates for workers to safely work from,” said Myung Hwan Kim, Chairman of Duckshin Housing. “By coming to Athens, we can be closer to growing and new construction projects in Georgia and all states of the U.S. We are excited to join the Athens-Clarke community and look forward to this new opportunity.”

Duckshin’s new facility will be located on Olympic Drive at the Athena Industrial Park in Athens, and construction is expected to begin later this year. When open, Duckshin will be hiring for welder, machine operator, forklift driver, and other operations positions. Job postings will be made to the company’s website when available, and Duckshin plans to work with local employment services as well.

“Athens-Clarke County is committed to creating opportunities for our community, and we are pleased to welcome Duckshin Housing,” said Mayor Kelly Girtz, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government. “Duckshin Housing’s architectural steel deck plates and frames are designed to enhance construction safety and efficiency, supporting future growth for communities across the Southeast.”

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this project, in partnership with the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and Georgia EMC.

“Locating construction material companies like Duckshin in the state not only creates jobs for our communities but can reduce construction costs for future facilities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Advanced manufacturing is one of Georgia’s leading industries, which announced more than 7,700 new jobs through economic development projects across the state in the last six months of 2022. The new facility in Athens-Clarke County will be able to support continued growth in this industry.”