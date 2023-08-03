ALICE COOPER HEADLINES NEW ALBUM FOR CHILDREN Rock For Children, Vol 1

Alice Cooper Headlines New Album for Children

Alice Cooper has written new lyrics to “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” for his contribution to a multi-artist children’s album.

Anytime that you can help teens in a pretty dangerous world we live in by switching some words around in a hit song of yours, why wouldn't you?” — Alice Cooper

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe and Judy Norelli, founders of The Norelli Family Foundation, a private nonprofit foundation located in Central Florida, is proud to announce the production of a new “Music for Children” album. Set to be released in September 2023, Rock for Children, Vol 1 is a full length studio album featuring performances and song remakes headlined by legendary artist Alice Cooper, as well as other well-known artists and musicians. Proceeds from the sale of the album, as well as live concerts and special events, will benefit the Norelli Foundation as well as Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock charity based in Phoenix, AZ.

Cooper, along with his wife Sheryl, founded Solid Rock in 1995 with a mission to make an everlasting difference in the lives of teens in the community. Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers inspire teens to discover their talent and achieve artistic excellence through music, dance, and the arts as well as vocational training in sound, lighting, staging, and fellowship, all in a safe, supervised facility. Alice Cooper’s The Rock Teen Center Phoenix encompasses an auditorium, dance studio, computer lab and music rooms for guitar, drums, bass and vocal lessons, a LeRoy Neiman art studio, Spanky’s recording studio, and video studio. A second location was opened in 2021 in Mesa, AZ. All programs are free for teens 12 to 20.

The Norelli Family Foundation provides support and assistance to children and young adults in need. Since its inception in 2013, the Foundation has worked tirelessly to help improve the lives of those most in need through partnerships with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock, New Hope for Kids, Florida USA VB, The Colton Society, The Steve Azar St. Cecila Foundation and the Sunshine State Kids.

Cooper is lending an exclusive remake of his classic 70’s hit “No More Mr. Nice Guy” to the album. Cooper has re-penned the lyrics with an anti-bullying message and is calling it “Mr. Nice Guy”. The song is about a young boy who suddenly rethinks carrying on as a bully and transforms himself into a real ‘Mr. Nice Guy’”, explains the legendary Shock Rocker. Additionally, staff and teens from The Rock Teen Centers will be involved in the production of the album.

Executive Producer/Producer Joe Norelli teamed up with Award Winning Engineer, Producer and Songwriter Ruben Salas and Producer/Artist and Studio owner, Dana Kamide to co-write, produce and record the album’s tracks. Norelli, along with the in-house production duo, will oversee the creation of several classic rock and 80’s remakes as well as new originals for the album.

Salas is credited with multiple Grammy wins and nominations in several different music genres including the “Music for Children” category. He also holds 2017 production credits with a Guinness Record for Longest Song.

In addition to being a Producer/artist and studio owner, Kamide is founder of Berliner Microphones and chief engineer of the highly acclaimed Berliner U77 Tube microphone. The U77 was hailed as one of the “Best New Microphones” and landed on the front cover of Pro Audio Review that same year.

"Music is a powerful tool for inspiration and learning,” says Norelli, "and we wanted to create an album that not only entertains children but also helps drive a positive and uplifting message. We believe that Rock for Children will do just that, and we're excited to share it with families everywhere."

Rock for Children will be available in various formats, including Vinyl, CD, digital download, and streaming services. The album will also be accompanied by a range of educational resources, including lyric sheets, activity guides, and lesson plans, which are designed to enhance children's learning experience.

For more information on Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock, visit www.alicecoopersolidrock.com. For more information on the Norelli Family Foundation, visit www.norellifamilyfoundation.org.