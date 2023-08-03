Fresche Solutions Launches Subscription-Based Licensing for IBM i Flagship Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) strategy, modernization, cloud hosting, and managed services, today announced the launch of its new subscription-based pricing model for its flagship development, productivity, and modernization software products. The new pricing model gives organizations greater flexibility for operational expenses and budget predictability.



As IT leaders face heightened pressure to do more with less, the growing changes in technology and business are amplifying the need for products to be easy to access, easy to use, and fit any IT budget. With this announcement, Fresche officially kicks off the launch of the new subscription model with its market-leading IBM i green screen modernization tool, Presto.

Presto is highly favored in the IBM i modernization space for its ease of use and is widely adopted by programmers to transform green screens into modern web interfaces in minutes. This new subscription licensing offers IBM i shops a low-risk, low-cost way to get more from their investment in existing systems.

“Our mission has always been about making sure our customers have access to simple yet powerful solutions that help them modernize their applications quickly, while also maintaining a low TCO," said Jeff Lovette, CRO of Fresche Solutions. "By introducing subscription-based licensing, even more companies can adopt leading-edge technology with a flexible, agile model that can grow with them.”

Fresche’s subscription-based licensing grants companies access to modernization software on a fixed-term basis, with tiers that support small businesses through to large enterprises. This is a flexible way for IT leaders to invest in powerful tools without incurring large upfront costs or long-term commitments. This model also empowers companies to respond quickly to changing business demands by allowing them to easily scale up or down as needed, while still maintaining full control over their software usage.

With a subscription, customers get:

Unlimited development licenses

New releases, bug fixes, ongoing maintenance, and security updates

Access to on-demand eLearning content for self-paced training

Assisted support with certified agents and eSupport through a dedicated client portal

"Subscription licensing is quickly becoming the new norm in our industry, and the widespread adoption confirms that organizations wholeheartedly embrace this shift. As a result, we are committed to expanding our subscription licensing to include our other top products in 2023," stated Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions.

“Software is one of the key pillars of our offerings to modernize IBM i customers and shifting to a subscription model enables us to offer our products in a modern way as well. We are aligning with our customer’s need to make quick decisions, and the ability to move forward easier and faster without the typical obstacles that would slow down business needs. Our new subscription-based offerings are inclusive of licenses, maintenance, and unlimited technical support, and it’s all wrapped up in a single monthly subscription model for as long as our customers have a business need to utilize the solution/services.”

This move is part of Fresche's ongoing commitment to bring leading modernization & development tools within reach of every IBM i customer on the planet. With access to the subscription-based model alongside their existing perpetual licenses, customers have the flexibility to choose the solutions that meet their needs best and better plan for the future.

Learn more about Presto and the subscription model here.

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche Solutions is the go-to IT advisory, modernization, and managed services provider for companies that rely on IBM Power Systems IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) applications and surrounding environments. Our business-focused IT advisors, full-stack and IBM i experts, and proven methodologies are integral to how we help our customers grow, innovate, streamline operations by taking advantage of state-of-the-art technologies.

Our services span a range of critical areas, including strategy and planning, custom application development, modernization of legacy applications, automated security and compliance solutions, cloud hosting, and application/infrastructure support services. With our expertise in IBM i, Windows, Linux, and other platforms, we empower organizations to achieve their business goals in today's fast-changing market.

