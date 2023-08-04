A TRIBUTE TO BREAST CANCER PREVENTION

Live music for the fight against breast cancer

Recelebrate “The Summer of ’69” on 8/12/23

LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Notes4Hope presents a night of timeless, classic rock and roll at the historic Town Hall Theatre in Lafayette, CA.

Hey Hey Mama headlines the evening, fronted by top Bay Area female vocalists who will electrify the audience with their spectacular renditions from the Led Zeppelin catalog. Opening the night is Bay Area’s premier Allman brothers tribute band, Freestone Peaches, blending rock, blues, country, and jazz, representing godfathers of Southern rock in all its wild, woolly glory.

Sandy Preto, President of Notes4Hope adds, “This is a night of comfort rock. And to know that the Allman Brothers and Led Zeppelin both released their debut albums in 1969 is truly connection perfection. Let’s reCelebrate the Summer of ’69 and rock together for a great cause!”

Proceeds from the night support breast cancer research and prevention initiatives including the production and distribution of the Notes4Hope Wellness And Recovery (WAR) Kits.

“This will be Hey Hey Mama’s fourth time performing for Notes4Hope and it’s because the band believes in the healing power of music, and because it’s personal. Having lost the band’s original lead singer to ovarian cancer, it hightens the importance of Notes4Hope’s mission that focuses on advocacy and prevention to make real change. Everyone can work together to increase knowledge and understanding of what causes this disease and raise money to help stop cancer in its tracks.” Explains Andrew Griffin, Hey Hey Mama drummer and front man of the band Felsen.

Patrons are welcome to arrive at 7:00 pm to grab seats and enjoy a no-host bar, featuring a Notes4Hope signature drink. The show kicks off at 8:00 with Freestone Peaches followed by Hey Hey Mama. This is sure to be an unforgettable night of music.

A special thanks goes to these generous corporate sponsors, Matson Logistics and Kimberly Harrison Interiors, for helping make this event come to life.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit notes4hope.org/thtc-2023. Or please consider making a donation at notes4hope.org/donate.

About Notes4Hope: Notes4Hope is a mission-based organization that builds a community around the healing power of music to raise funds and provide education for breast cancer research and prevention. Prevention means focusing on and prioritizing environmental health by identifying, comprehending, and eliminating the root causes of this prolific disease. Notes4Hope is a qualified 501(c)3, tax ID 46-1480209 and contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

About Notes4Hope Wellness And Recovery (WAR) Kits: WAR kits feature curated items that provide both comfort and education on swapping out daily-use products for clean, non-toxic versions, including skin items verified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) Skin Deep database (ewg.org/skindeep/). These kits are made possible through generous donors and are free to all recipients.

About Hey Hey Mama: Hey Hey Mama is the Bay Area’s preeminent Led Zeppelin tribute band. Focusing on the rich, musical legacy of the legendary group, the members of Hey Hey Mama infuse their powerful tribute with a wealth of experience and professionalism as they touch on diverse masterworks from the Led Zeppelin canon. The members of Hey Hey Mama have performed with the likes of Cake, Blues Traveler, Ice-T, Vince Welnick, and Jonathan Richman among many others. The group’s ambitiously potent take on Led Zeppelin’s catalog is a jaw-dropper, guaranteed to satisfy even the most die-hard Zep fans.

● Andrew Griffin – Drums

● Mike “Pie” Fiorentino – Guitar, Violin, Mandolin

● Derrin Fox – Bass

● Kevin White – Lead Guitar

● Vocals - Christina Stogsdill, Kim Lembo, Vicki Randle, Sue Zelinsky, Liz Pisco, Noelle Doughty, Darby Gould, Kiki Stack, Loralee Christiansen, Allyson Paige

About Freestone Peaches: Freestone Peaches is Northern California’s premier Allman Brothers tribute band who brings to live the raw energy and full throttle rock of this legendary band live on stage. They feature dual harmony lead guitars, double drums, tractor bass, Hammond organ, with exception vocals.

● Micahel Berry – Vocals, Lead Guitar

● Jeff Faust - Bass

● Mark Corsolini - Drums

● Raymond Hauck – Drums, Percussion

● Ned Patchet – Lead/Slide Guitar

● Paul Rustigian – Vocals, B3/Keyboards

● Paul “Paulie Mac” McCaffrey – Vocals