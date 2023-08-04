Submit Release
ATLANTA TEACHER ESCAPES BURNOUT BY TEACHING ABROAD

Teaching Abroad Guide by Tori McNealy on a tablet

Teaching Abroad: From Abu Dhabi to Abuja by Tori McNealy

The first time Tori McNealy found herself maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an educator was during her first teaching assignment in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Teaching abroad has afforded me the lifestyle of my dreams.”
— Tori McNealy
ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A former teacher from Atlanta has written a guide on teaching abroad to encourage more educators to experience the work-life balance they deserve. In "Teaching Abroad: From Abu Dhabi to Abuja," Tori McNealy shares her experience living and working abroad as a Black woman. She recounts how teaching in an urban American school district often required her to work well beyond her contracted hours, leaving little time to maintain a healthy personal life and avoid burnout.

"Teaching abroad has afforded me the lifestyle of my dreams,” McNealy stated in her new guide. “I've had so many opportunities to travel and immerse myself within different cultures once I left teaching in Atlanta.”

McNealy, who taught abroad in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Abuja, Nigeria writes this guide to show educators that teaching abroad has made it possible to balance an impactful teaching career with a thriving personal life. She guides readers through the process of finding the right program and embarking on a fulfilling expatriate experience. She outlines what can be expected during the teach abroad experience and the personal growth that comes along with traveling often and experiencing other cultures.

As a part of The Traveling Black Women Network, McNealy's guide is geared towards helping Black women teach abroad. However, any person who is considering teaching abroad can benefit from this resource. "Teaching Abroad: From Abu Dhabi to Abuja" releases August 27, 2023 on Paperback and eBook.

