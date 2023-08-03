Submit Release
Moldova: historic water tower restored with EU and UNDP support 

The water tower in Șoldănești in Moldova has regained its former glory. Built in 1893 with red bricks, the tower used to supply all the water needs for the railway in Șoldănești. After over a century, the monument has been restored, thanks to the support provided by the European Union under the Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by UNDP. 

The water tower is not just a historical monument; it has remained functional to this day. The 50-ton capacity reservoir provides drinking water to the entire historic centre of Șoldănești, serving approximately 400 beneficiaries from commercial units to 100 households. 

“We have many historical monuments in the Șoldănești district ─ Stefan the Great’s oak tree, monasteries, the Jewish cemetery, etc. But I find the water tower the most interesting because it was a utility object that later transformed into a historical monument,” says Bogdan, an eighth-grade student. 

The restoration of the water tower in Șoldănești was a complex process, ensuring its functionality while preserving all its historical and architectural value. The conservation/restoration work focused on reinforcing the tower, repairing the roof and joinery, and completely replacing the water reservoir and internal pipelines.

The water tower in Șoldănești is one of the ten cultural-historical landmarks on both banks of the Nistru River that underwent restoration works during the period of 2020-2022. The Confidence Building Measures Programme funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP contributes to trust-building between residents on both sides of the Nistru River through their involvement in joint development projects.

