D&C Designs Expands into a New Larger Facility

D&C Designs, a manufacturer of solutions-oriented automotive lighting for Jeeps and light trucks, is expanding into a new larger facility.
We have two different companies that serve the automotive aftermarket that will now be housed under the same roof. D&C Designs is focused on developing innovative lighting for on and off-road use.”OGDEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES , August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D&C Designs, a manufacturer of solutions-oriented automotive lighting for Jeeps and light trucks, is pleased to announce an expansion into a new larger facility. D&C Designs exhibited at SEMA last year where the company owned by Chris and Danny Wehunt showcased Lucid VSL lights for Jeep® JK, JL, and JT trucks. Their patented design solves many important safety issues related to nighttime driving for off-road enthusiasts and has grown in popularity enough to now warrant the development of new products outside the Jeep family.
— D&C Designs co-owner, Danny Wehunt
The new larger 10,000 sq. ft. facility is located at 766 Depot Drive in Ogden and will be co-shared with Grit Cutting Solutions, a second company that is also owned by the Wehunt brothers, provides precision waterjet and laser cutting services. In addition to providing an expanded space for D&C Designs’ administration offices, product assembly, warehouse storage, and shipping, it also has the capacity to expand space for Grit Cutting Solutions’ equipment including the addition of a new cutting machine and press brake.
D&C Designs co-owner, Danny Wehunt, says, “We have two different companies that serve the automotive aftermarket that will now be housed under the same roof. D&C Designs is focused on developing innovative lighting for on and off-road use and Grit Cutting provides laser cutting, waterjet cutting, etching and engraving services for automotive businesses and fabricators. We can work with any client, locally or globally, to develop prototypes, or complete a complex design for end use. We are excited to have a facility that gives us ample room to handle new business and quickly service both our D&C Designs and Grit Cutting Solutions clients.”
For more information, email DandCDesigns.Fab@gmail.com, call 661-582-3344, watch this video, visit www.dandcdesigns.net or connect with D&C Designs on Instagram. D&C Designs is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. PST.
