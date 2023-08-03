Vitex LLC Announces its Relocation to a Historic Building in Downtown Hackensack, NJ
Consolidation into a single multi-purpose location in anticipation of growth is the main driver for the company move.HACKENSACK, NJ, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackensack, NJ, August 3, 2023 – Vitex LLC, a New Jersey-based supplier of specialized, superior quality fiber optic and connectivity products, has announced their move from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey to 32 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601-5622. Vitex’s new NJ location will allow the company wider opportunities for growth in rural telecom, 5G, data center, high speed computer, wireless networking, military and medical fiber optic markets.
Vitex’s new location was a meatpacking cold-storage warehouse for Armour & Co. at the turn of the century. The lengthy site remodel retained historic building features including the large arched windows, original brick wall interiors and the beamed ceilings. “Because of the building’s large size and ample onsite parking, all Vitex operations are now under one roof including our expanded optical testing laboratory and a temperature-controlled product warehouse. Downtown Hackensack is a prime location that’s in a vibrant growth and redevelopment mode. We’re thrilled to stay in NJ and grow our business with the Hackensack community,” said Vitex Managing Director and Founder, Michael Ko.
The newly renovated office, lab and optical transceiver warehouse is close to nearby businesses, restaurants and Hackensack’s newest luxury high rises: The Brick of Hackensack and The Woolworth Residences. With the move-in complete, Vitex is making plans to enhance and expand its product testing capabilities, improve customer service options, expand shipping operations and customized stocking capacities for key clients and energize the Vitex team. The office area features the brand’s vibrant colors, an open “loft-like” floorplan and an office ping pong table to build team camaraderie while also attracting new talent.
For information regarding Vitex, the new office location or employment, please visit https://vitextech.com/, email info@vitextech.com or call the office at (201) 296-0145. Open Vitex employment positions are listed at https://vitextech.com/careers/.
About Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC, founded in 2003, is a solution provider specializing in optical transceivers and video extenders for fiber optic communication and connectivity. Headquartered in New Jersey, Vitex develops innovative, high-performance optical solutions to customers in telecom, military, medical, and other industries. The company’s skilled staff of highly trained engineers are knowledgeable and discerning about new product offerings and can provide US-based technical advice and solutions customized to business needs. Learn more at https://www.vitextech.com.
