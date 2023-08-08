The Design, Art & Science Symposium is announcing an open Call for Contributors for the inaugural event in October 2023

The Design, Art & Science Symposium is looking for a wide rang of experience speakers to submit topics before August 18th deadline. Design, Art & Science Symposium is a B2B trade event created to offer innovative, cutting-edge, evidence-based education with a global reach. Award winning Oyo Architects stunning house in Belgium shows design mastery. 3M™ Visual Attention Software (VAS) is the Intersection of Technology + Design and instantly predicts what viewers will see at first glance. Science in Design Founder, Mike Peterson, and Co-founder, Linda Kafka work to incorporate strategies that help the design community to see their industry’s role as an alternative health resource.

The Open Call Deadline is August 18th and the event is looking for a wide range of speakers including educators, designers, thought leaders and visionaries. `

Offering innovative talks, experiential exhibits and design inspiration our event will bring together and inspire the design community, led by the leading academics in the field of science and design.” — Science in Design Co-founder, Linda Kafka

HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Brought to you by Science in Design Founder, Mike Peterson, and Co-founder, Linda Kafka, and strategic partner High Point x Design (HPxD) , the first-ever Design, Art & Science Symposium is sharing an open Call for Contributors for the October 2023 event.Jane Dagmi, Managing Director at High Point x Design (HPxD), whose vision is to make High Point a year-round art and design destination open to all, commented, "Science in Design is a compelling concept, and the positive impact it will have on our industry and our local community are vast. After a successful launch at High Point Market, we look forward to working with their team to further the conversation and creating opportunities for thought leadership, learning, and design inspiration to happen here year round.”Designed in conjunction with High Point Market, the inaugural Design, Art & Science Symposium will offer a three-day event experience held on October 12-14, 2023 with a multi-events program that offers innovative thought-leadership and evidence-based education from the field of science in design. The Symposium’s Main Educational Event on Friday, October 13, 2023, with deliver a full day of education from 8 AM to 5 PM at Congdon Yards with (8-10) sessions that will dive into the principles of science in design. Topics include Biophilia, Neuroaesthetics, Health Benefits of Interior Design, the Importance of Beauty & Nature, Fundamentals of Color, Art & Design, and the Intersection of Technology + Design.Science in Design Founder, Mike Peterson commented, “Science in Design teaches the design industry about the positive effects of beauty, nature, and fine design on people’s physical and emotional health. Since our conception, our goal has been to help designers, architects, manufacturers, and retailers to use beauty to promote healing, which has been proven by the study of neuroaesthetics and medicine. Our mission is to provide space for leading scholars and academics to present evidence on why science thinks of the design industry as an "alternative health resource".Peterson explains the Symposium’s registered guests will get all access to their events including a welcome reception, networking mixers, experiential exhibits, and product discovery, with catered meals while also connecting with the community of High Point’s 1000’s of furnishings brands, makers, artists, and innovators. The event will also feature the support offered by city leadership who are thrilled with the opportunity this event brings to Triad as well as leveraging the City of High Point’s beauty, history, and design resources.Science in Design Co-founder, Linda Kafka, commented, “Offering innovation talks, experiential exhibits, and design inspiration our Symposium will bring together and inspire the entire design community, led by the leading academics in the field of science and design whose findings will expand the value perception of the home furnishings industry. Our Symposium's education will also be game-changing and will help the City of High Point to be known as a world-class leader in education. Our speakers and leading experts will document the impact science and design have on clients' physical and emotional health. With two of our event's biggest takeaways are that our design industry can be a source of health and that human needs are essential for the future of design and build environments.”The Symposium is looking for leading experts and academics who will present on the convergence of science in design with an open Call for Contributors including academics, educators, interior designers, thought leaders, and visionaries. The deadline to submit topics is August 18th and selected contributors will be notified soon after.Science in Design incorporates strategies that validate the industry’s role as an alternative health resource. Their specialties help to translate the convergence of science and design and the practical principles of biophilia, neuroaesthetics, neuroscience, circadian rhythms, nature x design, cognitive architecture, and the health benefits to creating a more sustainable livable environment.“Design has the power to create pleasure and beauty, which can have a positive impact on our emotions and physical health. Studies in neuroscience have proven this to be true. Science in Design is dedicated to inspiring the design and trade community by showing them that their value and role in creating beautiful spaces is important and valuable,” shared Science in Design’s Faculty.Tickets are available now for the Design, Art & Science Symposium’s B2B trade event held on October 12-14, 2023 in High Point, NC. This event includes a multi-events program and world-class education that will inspire and educate the design industry including designers, architects, manufacturers, retailers, educators, design students, and others on their ability to improve the health of their clients.“We are honored to be a Partner of Science in Design and to support the launch of the first-ever “Design, Art & Science Symposium. Phillips Collection is eager to learn alongside our design community how science proves that beauty, nature, and design improve health,” said Mark Phillips, CEO of Phillips Collection.This event is made possible by Science in Design’s Partners: 3M, Benjamin Moore, Stone Peak Ceramics, IMotions, Phillips Collection, Hooker Furnishings, and TRIO, as well as event supporters American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame, Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Congdon Yards, Visit High Point, Touch Stay, High Point By Design and High Point Market Authority.About Design, Art & Science SymposiumDesign, Art & Science Symposium is a B2B trade event created to offer innovative, cutting-edge, evidence-based education with a global reach. This event seeks to inspire the B2B trade industry including designers, architects, manufacturers, retailers, educators, design students, and others. Held in person and in tandem with High Point Market, the Design, Art & Science Symposium offers innovative education, from the leading experts in the field of science and design. With a multi-events program that will take place October 12-14, 2023, this inaugural and ground-breaking event offers education, networking, product discovery, and experiential pop-ups. For more information visit Scienceindesign.com. For information on sponsorship opportunities please contact in the USA: Mike Peterson, at mike@visionarydm.com, and for International Linda Kafka, at linda@livablecanada.com.Travel assistance for all your travel planning needs, for the Symposium and High Point Market is available through Travel Quest - Science in Design’s official travel concierge. For complimentary booking on flights, hotels, rental cars, shuttles, and even dinner reservations! Please contact their team of Travel Concierges and make sure you let them know you’re attending the Science in Design's "Design, Art + Science Symposium". Book Online, By Phone: 336.434.9920 or By Email: hpmarket@travelquestinc.comAbout High Point by Design @highpointxdesignHigh Point x Design (HPxD) is a movement of change that was born in March of 2020 when a group of friends, neighbors, and industry pros gathered on Saturday mornings and dreamed up ways to sustain the designer-brand showroom relationship during the pandemic. As a 501(c)6 organization, HPxD brings together the industry’s largest flagship showrooms, manufacturing brands, makers, and creatives who share the collective vision to activate High Point as a year-round destination for design. Through our mission, our organization impacts positive change in High Point by promoting design and sharing the city’s uniquely creative ecosystem through education, special events, and community outreach. To learn more visit: HPXD.ORG

Be Inspired by the Beauty of Design & Architecture in Nature