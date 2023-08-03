WELCOME TO MY WORLD by GARY TRUDEL
EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK:
This creative book of poems that navigate the authors search for “the stars”, the moon, the ultimate tune, alongside his road to healing from satanic abuse and drug addiction.
Whilst some poems speak of suffering, others are full of joy, celebrating survival, the act of writing and the sacred connection to Mother Earth. The four Directions and to the Creator.
The poems are an act of prayer and acceptance and they are also an invitation to find humour and to enjoy the present moment.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Gary is an addict in recovery. Survivor of Satanic Ritual Abuse. I have been writing poetry since I was 13 or 14 years of age. I was born in Edmonton Alberta Canada. I have been writing poems for most of my life. I was told I should publish my poems. During lockdown and the pandemic, I was reading my poems and decided I will self-publish. Fortunately I have access to funds, so I started to publish my book. I have done public readings for years, so I felt it was time. I wouldn’t change anything about my life. Everyday is a new adventure each day. A new poem each day, to just be. I may not have the life I want. I am living a dream even though I never dream.
PREVIOUS PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES:
His previous promotional activities include Logan Crawford TV Interview (Interview Link) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ElExCZuGdE and Radio Interview with Kate Delaney. To know more about the author, you may visit this website at https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000113527440 if you are interested in buying his book.
Luna Harrington
