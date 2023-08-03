ParentShield, UK's Only Child-Safe Mobile Network, Urges Parents to Teach Cybersecurity ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Seeing a rapid rise in the number of attacks specifically targeting families, ParentShield, the UK's Mobile network for children urges cyber awareness.

Parents play a critical role by setting good examples, enacting screen-time rules, and maintaining a continuous dialogue about online behavior.” — William Toe

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the UK's special mobile network for children, understands the urgent need to educate our youth on cybersecurity and has urged parents to teach their children during the summer break. In our modern world where technology is intertwined with our daily lives, children are growing up in an environment surrounded by screens and internet connectivity. While this provides numerous opportunities for learning and growth, it simultaneously exposes them to various cybersecurity threats.

Cyber threats such as cyberbullying, identity theft, scams, and malicious viruses are becoming more prevalent and increasingly sophisticated. Without proper guidance, children are at risk. These threats could have severe repercussions, affecting a child's confidence, physical safety, and potential future opportunities immensely.

The task of teaching children about cybersecurity may seem daunting, but it doesn't have to be overwhelming. Simplifying the language for their understanding, focusing on the positive aspects of online safety, and establishing a supportive environment for inquiry are the keys to tackling this topic.

ParentShield strongly believes that teaching cybersecurity to children empowers them with necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the increasingly digital world safely. This could be an exciting and engaging route to help them contemplate the functionalities and uses of technology effectively.

Teaching important concepts like strong password usage, protection of personal information, understanding that the internet is not always a safe place, and emphasizing privacy is crucial. ParentShield states that cybersecurity is everyone's responsibility, not just that of businesses and governments. Indeed, cybersecurity should not just focus on the prevention of cyber threats but also provide the right tools and guidelines to the next generation to ensure robust passwords, guarded privacy, and overall protection of sensitive information.

Additionally, there is an imperative need for children to familiarize themselves with common terminologies, such as phishing, social engineering, malware, and identity theft to understand, recognize, and avoid different types of cyber threats.

Teaching cybersecurity to the young generation can indeed be a rewarding experience. ParentShield calls for collaboration from classroom instruction to home education. Through effective teaching methods, interactive games and apps, cooperation between schools and parents, children can develop and maintain good cybersecurity habits.

Ultimately, the importance of teaching cybersecurity to children cannot be overstated. It's of utmost urgency that we make sure they are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to keep themselves secure in the online world, thus reaping the benefits of a connected digital world safely. By taking firm action now, we protect our future generations in the digital landscape.

About ParentShield:

ParentShield is a division of Engine Mobile Ltd, specialising in mobile safety solutions for parents and guardians. With a commitment to safeguarding children in the digital age, ParentShield offers a comprehensive platform that provides parents with the necessary tools to protect their children's well-being. Through innovative features and cutting-edge technology, ParentShield aims to create a secure environment for children, both online and offline.

