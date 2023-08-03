Tamils Urge the Prime Minister of Canada to Initiate Referendum Talks with the US and EU
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mothers of Disappeared Tamils marked the 2,354th day of its protests in Sri Lanka by renewing its call for an independent Tamil homeland, asking again for help from the United States, Canada and the European Union in bringing about a referendum vote.
In a statement, Secretary Go. Rajkumar applauded Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau for acknowledging the extreme human rights abuses Tamils have suffered at the hands of the Sinhalese-dominated regime on the island. The organization sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau on July 24 requesting that he personally take the international lead in supporting a UN-monitored referendum for Tamil independence, pointing to the example of the peaceful 1995 vote in Quebec where the province chose not to secede from Canada. While it is not expected that Tamils would opt to remain part of an "occupied territory" and what the spokesman called the "slave economy" of Sri Lanka, the case of Quebec is an important precedent for a nonviolent political approach to questions of sovereignty.
Tens of thousands of Tamils are still missing in Sri Lanka as a result of the enforced disappearances and genocidal policies in the country during the Civil War and since. Sri Lanka has been under intense scrutiny for the past several years from the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the subject of numerous official resolutions calling for justice and accountability.
