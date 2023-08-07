DRA Family Office Joins Forces with Jabal Nuur School to Empower Youth in Bandung
Collaborative partnership to foster learning, growth and opportunities for young girls in the regionSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DRA Family Office, a single-family, office-backed private investment firm committed to driving positive change, today announced its partnership with Jabal Nuur, a significant organization and school for young girls and boys located in Bandung, Indonesia. The collaboration marks a major step forward in DRA Family Office's mission to empower and create new opportunities for youth in the region.
Under the visionary leadership of Managing Partner Rose Vitale, the DRA Family Office has taken Jabal Nuur under its guardianship as part of the DRA Family Foundation. “We want to foster an environment of learning, growth and empowerment, specifically focusing on supporting young girls in their pursuit of education,” explained Vitale. Diana Affandi of DRA Family Office was also present and instrumental in developing the partnership with the school.
Jabal Nuur's Madrasah Tsanawiyah (MTS) Full Day School has been instrumental in educating the local community, but, unfortunately, it has faced challenges due to limited resources, hindering its ability to offer quality education. Recognizing the importance of education in shaping a better future, DRA Family Office has stepped in to support the school and its students.
To initiate this transformative partnership, Vitale personally visited Jabal Nuur and spent time with its members and pupils to understand their infrastructure and challenges. This on-ground assessment helped the DRA Family Office gain valuable insights into the school's needs and requirements.
DRA Family Office has now generously pledged significant donations to empower Jabal Nuur and its students to overcome their challenges and strive for a brighter future. The initial focus is on restoring the school building, which has already commenced. This step will play a pivotal role in enabling the girls to continue their education in a safe and conducive environment.
Vitale firmly believes that supporting Jabal Nuur is not only an opportunity for the students to improve themselves but also an investment in the future of the region. By providing resources and support, DRA Family Office is giving these young girls the tools they need to become future leaders and contributors to society.
