Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Thomas County

Thomasville, Georgia (August 3, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomas County, GA. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, about 2:00 p.m., Thomas County Sheriff Carlton Powell requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of Alfred Shawntez Cole, age 19, of Thomasville, GA.

Preliminary information in the investigation has revealed the following:

Agents with the Thomas County Drug Squad were in the area of Meadow Street in Thomas County, Georgia earlier in the afternoon of August 2 looking for another man wanted on active warrants for failure to appear. While searching for the other man, agents received a “BOLO” from another deputy who observed a beige Toyota Camry driving erratically. The two agents saw the car described in the “BOLO” in the area they were in and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the Camry, later identified as Alfred Cole, then sped up and attempted to get away. A short chase ensued, and the two vehicles ended up in an area off Meadow Street, with the Camry finally coming to a stop near the woods.

Cole got out of the Camry and during the incident, Cole pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. Two agents fired their weapons,hitting Cole. The agents were not injured during the shooting, and immediately began rendering first aid to Cole from the scene. Cole was taken to a local hospital where he died. Cole’s gun was recovered at the scene, previously reported by a law enforcement agency as stolen.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information aboutthis case is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Southern Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.