Delaware Division of the Arts Secures National Funding for Delaware Creative Aging Program

Wilmington, Del. (August 3, 2023) – The Delaware Division of the Arts recently secured new funding from a national grant program to advance creative aging programs for adults aged 55+ in Delaware.

Building upon the transformative success of the Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging program, which catalyzed arts learning opportunities for adults aged 55+ in Delaware and nationwide, the Delaware Division of the Arts sought funding from the States Leading Creative Aging program, a new joint initiative of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy. Delaware secured $95,000 for the Delaware Creative Aging program.

“Arts engagement helps adults aged 55+ to thrive and is a powerful antidote to isolation. But too many adults aged 55+ still lack access to these benefits,” said NASAA President and CEO Pam Breaux. “Our state leadership grants—combined with free professional development programs for all 56 states and jurisdictions—will help to expand creative aging programs to make them more accessible nationwide. NASAA is thrilled to continue this important work in collaboration with state arts agencies and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy.”

“E.A. Michelson Philanthropy is proud to partner with NASAA through our continued support of creative aging within our state and jurisdictional arts agencies,” said Ellen Michelson, founder and president. “We are delighted to see this leadership initiative strengthening existing creative aging programs and amplifying the creativity of adults aged 55+ across the country.”

“We are thrilled to secure this new funding for the Delaware Creative Aging program,” said Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball. “Arts engagement has proven to be a powerful tool in helping adults aged 55+ thrive and learn new skills in a supportive and social environment. With this support from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, we can expand our creative aging programs and make them more accessible to adults aged 55+ in underserved communities throughout Delaware.”

“The Delaware Division of the Arts has been doing exceptional work in promoting arts learning opportunities for Delaware’s older adults,” stated Delaware Governor John Carney. “This funding will strengthen the State’s efforts to support Delawareans aged 55+ that can benefit from the arts. I want to thank NASAA, E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, and the Delaware Division of the Arts for recognizing the importance of creative aging programs and investing in their expansion.”

The Delaware Division of the Arts is one of nine state arts agencies receiving awards from NASAA. With this funding, each state will build on existing creative aging programs to gain significant ground in meeting the needs of adults aged 55+ in underserved communities throughout their state. Activities will include expanding existing creative aging programs, supporting artist residencies within Delaware’s libraries, providing professional development for Delaware-based teaching artists, providing direct programming to older adult audiences, cultivating new creative aging partnerships and more.

For information about new creative aging activities taking place in Delaware, contact Andy Truscott at Andrew.Truscott@delaware.gov. For more information about NASAA’s States Leading Creative Aging initiative, visit https://tinyurl.com/59d4en9d.

